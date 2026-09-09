Footwear attracts all kinds of outside vibrations. Bringing shoes indoors means you're letting in dirt and negative energy, which spoils the home's sanctity and peace. Vastu says you must avoid certain directions for shoes. The Northeast is the direction of the gods, so placing shoes there blocks positive energy. The North is Lord Kubera's direction; shoes here can stop your financial growth. The East is the Sun's direction, and its enemy planet Saturn is linked to footwear, so this placement causes fights. Also, never keep shoes near the Pooja room, kitchen, or scattered at the main door, as it blocks Goddess Lakshmi.

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