Vastu Tips for Wealth: Which Direction Should You Face While Removing Your Shoes?
According to Vastu beliefs, the direction in which you remove and place your shoes may influence the energy of your home. Know which direction is considered favourable for wealth and prosperity.
The Science of Vastu...
Vastu Shastra has a huge impact on our lives. Small mistakes we make, sometimes without even knowing, can cause big problems. Our shoes and slippers carry not just outside dust but also a lot of negative energy. This is why elders always tell us not to bring them inside and to place them in the correct direction. So, what does Vastu say about footwear? Let's find out which direction can improve your finances and solve family issues.
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Why shouldn't you bring shoes into the house?
Footwear attracts all kinds of outside vibrations. Bringing shoes indoors means you're letting in dirt and negative energy, which spoils the home's sanctity and peace. Vastu says you must avoid certain directions for shoes. The Northeast is the direction of the gods, so placing shoes there blocks positive energy. The North is Lord Kubera's direction; shoes here can stop your financial growth. The East is the Sun's direction, and its enemy planet Saturn is linked to footwear, so this placement causes fights. Also, never keep shoes near the Pooja room, kitchen, or scattered at the main door, as it blocks Goddess Lakshmi.
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What is the correct direction to keep shoes?
According to Vastu rules, the Southwest or West directions are the best places for your footwear. You should set up a shoe rack in one of these directions. Arranging your shoes neatly here helps remove negative energies from your home. This simple change can bring you financial stability and mental peace.
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