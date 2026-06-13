Summer is here, and so are skin and hair problems. But what if the solution is a simple, age-old remedy? Let's find out how Multani Mitti can be your best friend for your face and hair, and how often you should actually use it.

Multani Mitti Face Pack: The summer heat is no joke. The scorching sun, all that sweat, and city dust can really mess with our skin and hair. While many of us rush to buy expensive beauty products, sometimes the most effective solutions are the traditional, natural ones. Multani Mitti is one such age-old beauty secret that has been used for years to take care of skin and hair. It not only cools the skin but also helps remove excess oil and dirt.

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It deep cleans your skin

Multani Mitti works like a natural cleanser. It helps clean out all the dust, sweat, and extra oil that builds up on your skin. This makes it especially great for people with oily skin. If you use it regularly as a face pack, you'll notice your skin looking much cleaner and fresher.

Brings a natural glow to your face

If your skin looks dull and tired, a Multani Mitti face pack can be a lifesaver. You can mix it with rose water or curd (dahi) and apply it to nourish your skin and give your face a brighter look. It also has a cooling effect, which feels incredibly refreshing during the hot summer months.

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Helps reduce pimples and extra oil

In the summer, our faces tend to get extra oily, which can lead to pimples and breakouts. Multani Mitti is excellent at soaking up this excess oil and keeping your pores clean. This helps keep your skin clear and balanced. However, if you have sensitive skin, it's best to use it in moderation.

Keeps your hair and scalp feeling fresh

It's not just for your face; Multani Mitti is great for your hair too. It helps remove the dirt and excess oil from your scalp. Applying a Multani Mitti hair pack can make your hair feel light, clean, and super fresh. It's also a great way to cool down your scalp during the summer.

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A few things to keep in mind when using it

While Multani Mitti has many benefits, using it too much can dry out your skin. So, it's best to use it only once or twice a week. Always apply a moisturiser after using a face pack. And if your skin is very sensitive, don't forget to do a patch test first. When used correctly, Multani Mitti can be a fantastic natural choice for your summer skin and hair care routine.