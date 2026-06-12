Worried about those white patches appearing on your child's skin during summer? We break down why they happen, how to take care of your kid's skin, and whether the heat and sun are making the problem worse.

A child's skin is incredibly sensitive. If it doesn't get the right care and nutrition, problems can start showing up pretty quickly. You might have noticed white patches on your child's face or body, especially if they spend a lot of time in the sun or if you don't apply any moisturizer. The good news is, these patches are usually harmless. They often clear up once you start moisturizing the skin properly. The intense summer heat can also trigger other skin issues. So, let's look at a simple 4-step routine to take care of your child's skin this summer.

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1. Use a Gentle Soap

In summer, sweat can cause bacteria and fungus to grow rapidly. That's why you should give your child a bath every day with a mild, gentle soap. After the bath, pat their skin completely dry and apply a light moisturizer.

2. Protect Them from the Sun

You need to be careful if your child plays in the sun for long hours. If they have to go out when the sun is strong, make sure to apply sunscreen. Dress them in light, cotton clothes and always make them wear a hat or a cap. If the sun is too harsh, it's best to keep them from playing outside altogether.

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3. Feed Them Seasonal Foods

During the hot summer months, give your child a balanced diet. Include seasonal fruits, green vegetables, and yogurt in their meals, and make sure they drink plenty of water. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals keeps the skin healthy and helps prevent problems like white patches and itching. If the patches look severe, you should consult a doctor right away.

4. Keep Their Skin Cool

Keeping the skin cool can prevent many summer-related issues. Too much heat can cause rashes or hives. You can apply a cool, damp cloth to the affected area or have your child sit in front of a cooler or a fan to get some relief.

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