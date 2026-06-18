Ever been told off for sitting on your home's doorstep? There's a deep-rooted reason in Hindu beliefs and Vastu Shastra for why it's considered a big no-no. Let's find out why the threshold is so sacred and what happens if you don't follow the rules.

In Hindu culture, we follow many beliefs that have been passed down for generations. One such common rule is that you should never sit or stand on the doorstep of your house. It's considered very inauspicious.

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There are several reasons behind this belief. Some are rooted in our religious stories, while others are based on Vastu principles. This is why our elders still stop us from sitting or standing on the threshold. Let's get into the real reasons behind this age-old rule.

Why shouldn't you sit on the doorstep?

According to scholars, the doorstep is believed to be the abode of Lord Narasimha. If a person sits in this spot, they might face the wrath of the deity, which could lead to new problems in their life. This belief became popular because Lord Narasimha killed the demon king Hiranyakashipu right on a doorstep. That's why it is said that one should avoid sitting there.

Another reason not to sit on the threshold

There's another belief connected to this rule. The doorstep is also considered the place of Goddess Lakshmi. It is said that she enters the house through this very path. Therefore, sitting or standing on the threshold is not considered auspicious. Doing so can create obstacles to wealth and prosperity flowing into your home.

What does Vastu Shastra say?

If we look at Vastu Shastra, the doorstep acts as a boundary between the energy inside the house and the energy outside. If someone sits in this space, they disrupt the flow of positive energy coming into the home. This is a major reason why sitting or standing on the doorstep is considered inauspicious.

Keep these points in mind too

1. You should never eat your meals while sitting on the doorstep.

2. Avoid standing with your feet on the threshold. It is believed to increase your troubles.

3. Don't keep garbage or dirt near the doorstep, especially in the evening.

4. Keeping the doorstep clean helps maintain happiness and prosperity in the house.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on guidance from astrologers. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should treat this information as for reference only.