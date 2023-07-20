The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature

During the monsoon season, Karnataka's highlands attract millions of tourists, causing damage to the ecosystem through illegal activities, littering, and destruction of vegetation. Geo-tagging on social media leads to a surge in visitors, threatening fragile locations. Calls for responsible tourism and local efforts to preserve the environment are increasing. Some destinations, like Netravati Peak and the Khanapur-Goa region, have been temporarily banned due to excessive tourism.

The Monsoon season calls the tourists to experience the magnificent abstract of nature. In response to the call of the mountains, millions of tourists visit the place throughout the monsoon but cause damage to the ecosystem.

The highlands of Karnataka receive the highest rainfall and thus, the tourists get awestruck by nature’s enigmatic beauty. However, the downfall begins when certain tourists engage in illegal activities and sometimes go far, as to destroy the local vegetation while visiting the place.



Social media is a vibrant place, for people are given access to post anything and everything they can so that they reach millions of people worldwide. Meanwhile, Geo-tagging is one of the most important provisions given to tourists and it has been the major cause of exploration as well as destruction.

Social media influencers explore interesting places on earth and share them with the world. In most cases, geo-tagging places have created havoc in the past. The places surrounding Hassan district have a historical significance as well as famous for trekking.

The word ‘Responsible tourism’ has been coming to the limelight, as most of the people who visit such beautiful places, wreck it and throw plastic items, which are potential enough to destroy everything residing in the surrounding.

The villagers of Kaginere and Hosahalli have engaged themselves in the cleaning process, post the tourists' visit and throw non-biodegradable items in the spot. The villagers have also created a strict no-plastic rule and have been sending back the tourists who bring liquor bottles to the place.

There is a significant increase in the number of visitors, just through the geo-tagged reels, who suggest their audience to visit these vibrant locations, which are intended to be kept secret. These highly endangered locations have a risk of getting destroyed by human intervention, where the visitors often dance, drink and leave human traces in the environment.

The historical monuments surrounding the village of Hethur, have been subjected to destruction as the visitors attempt to write on them. However, as the number of visitors increases, it is best for the economy of the local tourist vehicles and restaurants.

The natural heritage sites and some secret locations deserve to be a secret. The locals of Hethur hobli complain that the visitors throw their snacks on the ground and there have been instances of animals and birds dying after they eat them.

The environmentalists have appealed to the local authorities to control the surge of tourists and visitors in the area. Places like Hosahalli, Kirkalli, Patla, Gavi betta, Mookanamane Falls, Kaginare, Bisle, edakumari railway tracks and other various beautiful destinations have seen a surge in visitors.



Netravati banned for visitors

The world-famous destination for coffee, Chikkamagaluru is a tourist heaven. However, due to an exponential surge in the number of tourists visiting Netravati Peak, it has been banned temporarily for visitors. The trekking destination has been captured and video recorded in recent times and the drone footage of the destination was viral on social media. Thus, it invited millions of tourists, which led to some unfortunate incidents in the peak.

Dudhsagar and Khanapur-Goa region banned for trekking

An unfortunate death of two tourists in a waterfall in Belgaum district has led the authorities to issue a notice banning trekking and visiting waterfalls, surrounding Belgaum district. The Khanapur-goa region hosts a thick natural vegetation and is home to numerous waterfalls. Post the drastic event, the local govt has put up display boards in the region, warning tourists not to enter the restricted areas.

