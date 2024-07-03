Shilajit and Ashwagandha beyond sexual performances: "Help reduce anxiety, improves sleep" claims expert

There is a myth that Shilajit and Ashwagandha are only consumed to enhance sexual activity. Asianet Newsable Dr. Govind, Chief Innovation Officer, Kapiva explained how they are important for men's health and stated various benefits.

Shilajit is a natural substance found predominantly in the Himalayas, Altai, Caucasus, and other mountain ranges. It is formed over centuries by the gradual decomposition of certain plants by microorganisms. The resin-like substance is rich in minerals and organic compounds, and it exudes from rocks in these mountainous regions during hot weather. There is a myth that Shilajit and Ashwagandha are only consumed to enhance sexual activity. Asianet Newsable Dr. Govind, Chief Innovation Officer, Kapiva explained how they are important for men's health and stated various benefits.

Primary benefits of Shilajit and Ashwagandha

Shilajit

Shilajit significantly enhances testosterone levels, which support muscle mass, libido, and overall vitality.

Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help maintain prostate health and reduce the risk of conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shilajit improves muscle recovery and strength by enhancing mitochondrial energy production and reducing inflammation.

Rich in essential minerals, Shilajit supports bone density and strength, crucial for preventing age-related bone loss.

Shilajit is known to boost mitochondrial function, increasing energy levels and stamina.

Shilajit supports brain health, improving cognitive abilities and memory.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha increases testosterone and reduces cortisol levels, promoting overall hormonal health and vitality.

It helps reduce inflammation and supports prostate health, mitigating risks associated with prostate enlargement.

Ashwagandha aids in increasing muscle mass and strength and enhances physical performance by boosting energy and reducing recovery time.

As an adaptogen, Ashwagandha lowers stress and improves sperm quality and libido, supporting reproductive health.

Breaking the myths about Shilajit and Ashwagandha

1. Shilajit is just for Sexual Health: While Shilajit is known for its benefits to sexual health, its effects extend far beyond, including improved energy levels, cognitive function, and overall vitality.

2. Ashwagandha Causes Sedation: Ashwagandha does not act as a sedative but rather helps the body to cope with stress and anxiety, potentially improving sleep quality without causing drowsiness during the day.

3. Immediate Results: Both Shilajit and Ashwagandha require consistent use over time to manifest their full range of benefits. Expecting immediate results is a common misconception.

4. Only for Older Men: These supplements can benefit men of all ages by supporting general health, enhancing physical performance, and maintaining mental well-being.

5. Shilajit is a Steroid: Shilajit is a natural mineral-rich substance, not a steroid. It supports natural hormonal balance and vitality without the risks associated with synthetic steroids.

Beyond physical performance and sexual health benefits?

1. Mitochondrial Function: Shilajit improves mitochondrial function, leading to increased cellular energy production, which enhances overall physical performance.

2. Reduction of Fatigue: By supporting the body's natural energy levels, Shilajit reduces fatigue, allowing for longer and more intense physical activity.

3. Muscle Recovery: It helps in the reduction of muscle soreness and promotes faster recovery after workouts by reducing inflammation and supporting tissue repair.

4. Oxygen Utilization: Shilajit improves the body's ability to use oxygen more efficiently, crucial for endurance and prolonged physical activity.

5. Electrolyte Balance: The minerals in Shilajit help maintain electrolyte balance, which is essential for muscle function and preventing cramps during exercise.

Latest Videos