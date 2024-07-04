Bengaluru shocker caught on camera: CCTV footage shows Sindhi college student fatally stabbing guard (WATCH)

A 22-year-old student, Bhargav Jyoti Burman, fatally stabbed security officer Jai Kishan Roy at Sindhi College in Kempapura after being denied re-entry. Burman, intoxicated and agitated, attacked Roy with a knife. The incident, witnessed by students and staff, left the community in shock. Police detained Burman and are investigating the case.

A 22-year-old student fatally stabbed a security officer on Wednesday after being denied entry to the college campus. The incident occurred at Sindhi College in Kempapura, leaving the community in shock.

Bhargav Jyoti Burman, a third-year BA student, had initially left the college festival around noon. Jai Kishan Roy, the discipline in charge, had warned him that he would not be allowed back in if he left, following college rules. Despite this, Burman exited the campus.



Upon his return, the security guard denied him entry. Burman, who appeared intoxicated, became increasingly agitated. After being refused entry a second time, he left but returned around 2:10 pm with a knife he had purchased. He attacked Roy, stabbing him multiple times in the chest. Witnesses, including other security guards and students, saw the violent act unfold. Roy was quickly rushed to a hospital by bystanders but was pronounced dead on arrival. A viral video from the scene shows the guard lying on the ground, his shirt soaked in blood, being transported to the hospital.

Amruthahalli Police arrived at the scene shortly after and detained Burman, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. "The student tried to re-enter the college after leaving but was stopped by the guard, which infuriated him," an officer said.

College authorities had informed students that re-entry would not be allowed once they left the campus. Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed that Burman attempted to return multiple times before resorting to violence on his third attempt. Preliminary medical examinations suggest Roy's death was due to significant blood loss, but a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause. Police are also conducting a medical examination of Burman's blood sample to determine the alcohol content.



Initial investigations indicate that Burman was drunk and acted in a fit of rage. An officer noted, "Our initial investigations show that the student was intoxicated and killed the guard under the influence of alcohol. In a related note, it was revealed that Bhargav and Roy had previous altercations. Bhargav reportedly stated during interrogation that he felt humiliated by Roy, leading to his violent outburst.

Sahil Bagla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), mentioned that they are investigating Burman's background and residence.

