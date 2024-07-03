Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Northern Railway quickly reacted to the incident to state that there was leakage and they informed that the temporary blockage of pipes occurred which was cleared by their staff during the journey. They apologized to all the passengers for the inconvenience that might have been caused to them.

    In a recent development, an incident aboard the Vande Bharat Express, train number 22416 from Delhi to Varanasi, has sparked widespread concern after a passenger captured and shared a video showing water leaking from the train's roof during the journey. The footage quickly went viral, prompting criticism from social media users directed at railway authorities.

    It is not for the first time that a similar problem has been raised concerning Vande Bharat trains. Earlier the same issue was observed in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express; however, a small water leakage through the AC vent was promptly fixed by the railway authorities.

    Nevertheless, the government has been adding more routes to the Vande Bharat trains, and recently launched ones were virtually flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in March. At present, it has 51 Vande Bharat trains running over 45 pairs of stations covering most of the major locations in India.

