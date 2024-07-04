Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Isha wears stunning orange saree PHOTOS

Entertainment
Ishan Ambani stunned in a pre-draped saree by Arpita Mehta, adorned with Gujarati prints and elegant tassel detailing
The exquisite saree was complemented by golden-toned embellished blouse. Her choice of accessories, including a statement choker, matching earrings, maang teeka, and kadas
Makeup was kept subtle yet enhancing, accentuating her features, a half-tied hairdo completed her elegant look, highlighting her attention to detail and sophistication in fashion
Isha Ambani continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and set trends with her sartorial choices, blending traditional aesthetics with modern flair, making her a style icon
Each appearance by Isha Ambani reflects her innate ability to merge sophistication with cultural richness, defining her as a symbol of elegance and grace in the world of fashion