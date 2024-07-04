Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Isha wears stunning orange saree PHOTOS

Ishan Ambani stunned in a pre-draped saree by Arpita Mehta, adorned with Gujarati prints and elegant tassel detailing

Image credits: IshaAmbani/Instagram

Isha Ambani

The exquisite saree was complemented by golden-toned embellished blouse. Her choice of accessories, including a statement choker, matching earrings, maang teeka, and kadas

Make-up

Makeup was kept subtle yet enhancing, accentuating her features, a half-tied hairdo completed her elegant look, highlighting her attention to detail and sophistication in fashion

Isha style

Isha Ambani continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and set trends with her sartorial choices, blending traditional aesthetics with modern flair, making her a style icon

Isha Ambani

Each appearance by Isha Ambani reflects her innate ability to merge sophistication with cultural richness, defining her as a symbol of elegance and grace in the world of fashion

