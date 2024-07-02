Palace on Wheels as wedding destination! India's first luxury tourist train to take bookings soon

The Palace on Wheels is India’s one of the luxury tourist trains that was launched by the Indian Railways in collaboration with Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to boost tourism in Rajasthan. The wedding rates will be decided depending on the distance between the venues.

Rajasthan is renowned for its tradition, beauty, and culture. Their ancestry is reflected in every corner, street, and alleyway. Every town and city in this state has a unique history, culture, and must-see locations. This pride is on display aboard the Palace on Wheels, the second most costly train in India. In keeping with its moniker, the train provides a few regal amenities that elevate the traveller experience.

In an effort to increase tourism in Rajasthan, the Indian Railways and the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation developed one of the country's opulent tourist trains, The Palace on Wheels. It was introduced for the first time in 1982 and goes by the name Heritage Palace on Wheels. The train has regal amenities including spa treatments, excellent cuisine, bars, lounges, and premium accommodations. There will be an additional facility available in addition to these. On the train, marriages are possible.

The Palace on Wheels, Rajasthan's royal train, has a regal appearance. Along with great meals and other facilities, it has regal decor. It is now possible for anyone to perform marriage ceremonies and other rites aboard this moving train.

An agreement has been made with the travel company to provide wedding facilities on the train. The train with this facility will begin functioning soon.

There has never before been a wedding aboard a moving train. A tour of Rajasthan's ancient and popular destinations, including Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Bharatpur, is provided by The Palace on Wheels. New Delhi and Agra are included as well.

After Maharaj Express, Palace on Wheels is the second most expensive train among the trains running in India. The fare is in lakhs. The fare of the train goes up to more than a lakh rupees depending on the number of days/nights. Majorly, foreign tourists, famous personalities and even businessmen travel on this luxurious train.

Every kind of facility is available on this royal train for the passengers. Now, the train will be equipped to host a wedding as well and is expected to generate revenue of lakhs of rupees.



