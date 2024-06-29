Breast Cancer in India: Tackling myths, causes, symptoms, and innovations in treatment
The incidence and prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian and the current scenario in India
Breast cancer awareness – The need of the hour
Although breast cancer has become extremely common in recent days, there is a lack of awareness about the condition and several myths are rampant about the condition.
• Addressing the myths
- Breast cancer affects only women
- Any lump in the breast is a cancer lump
- All breast cancers need chemotherapy or complete breast removal
Causes
• Genetic susceptibility
• Factors affecting endogenous hormones
• Exogenous hormone intake
• Lifestyle patterns
• Mammographic findings
Symptoms
• From a medical perspective, what are the common and less common symptoms associated with breast cancer?
• Is it possible for breast cancer to be present without noticeable symptoms?
• Can you speak about the relationship between breast density and the risk or symptoms of breast cancer?
• How can individuals be more proactive about understanding and observing potential symptoms?
Risk Assessment and Diagnosis - Conventional and New Advances
Conventional
• Regular breast self-examination.
• Clinical breast examinations
• Screening and mammograms
• Management of hormone therapy (women who have undergone hormone therapy)
• Lifestyle modification
• Awareness is the key
New Advances
• Personalised early detection – Looking beyond mammograms
• Genetic and genomic testing
• NGS testing
• Risk reducing medications and surgery
Treatment and Prognosis
• Newer advances in breast cancer treatment - Precision medicine or precision treatment in oncology, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy
• Treatment approaches for different subtypes of breast cancer and their prognosis
• Benefits of a multi-disciplinary approach in treating breast cancer
• Measures to reduce the risk of the side effects of breast cancer treatment
• Specific lifestyle modification to prevent breast cancer or to be followed during and after breast cancer treatment to avoid recurrence
• The future of cancer treatment
-By Dr. Rahul S Kanaka, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Sarjapur and Hebbal