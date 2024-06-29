Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling myths, causes, symptoms, and innovations in treatment

    The incidence and prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian and the current scenario in India

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling Myths, Causes, Symptoms, and Innovations in Treatment RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Breast cancer awareness – The need of the hour
    Although breast cancer has become extremely common in recent days, there is a lack of awareness about the condition and several myths are rampant about the condition.

    • Addressing the myths

    - Breast cancer affects only women

    - Any lump in the breast is a cancer lump

    - All breast cancers need chemotherapy or complete breast removal

    Causes

    • Genetic susceptibility

    • Factors affecting endogenous hormones

    • Exogenous hormone intake

    • Lifestyle patterns

    • Mammographic findings

    Symptoms

    • From a medical perspective, what are the common and less common symptoms associated with breast cancer?

    • Is it possible for breast cancer to be present without noticeable symptoms?

    • Can you speak about the relationship between breast density and the risk or symptoms of breast cancer?

    • How can individuals be more proactive about understanding and observing potential symptoms?

    Risk Assessment and Diagnosis - Conventional and New Advances

    Conventional

    • Regular breast self-examination.

    • Clinical breast examinations

    • Screening and mammograms

    • Management of hormone therapy (women who have undergone hormone therapy)

    • Lifestyle modification

    • Awareness is the key

    New Advances

    • Personalised early detection – Looking beyond mammograms

    • Genetic and genomic testing

    • NGS testing

    • Risk reducing medications and surgery

    Treatment and Prognosis

    • Newer advances in breast cancer treatment - Precision medicine or precision treatment in oncology, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy

    • Treatment approaches for different subtypes of breast cancer and their prognosis

    • Benefits of a multi-disciplinary approach in treating breast cancer

    • Measures to reduce the risk of the side effects of breast cancer treatment

    • Specific lifestyle modification to prevent breast cancer or to be followed during and after breast cancer treatment to avoid recurrence

    • The future of cancer treatment

    -By Dr. Rahul S Kanaka, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Sarjapur and Hebbal

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is mustard oil banned in the US? 5 drawbacks of consuming THIS oil RKK

    Why is mustard oil banned in the US? 5 drawbacks of consuming THIS oil

    Leafy greens to cut fruits: 7 foods you MUST stay way from this Monsoon ATG EAI

    Leafy greens to cut fruits: 7 foods you MUST stay way from this Monsoon

    Breast Cancer: Know how nutrition, lifestyle can impact risk of breast cancer RBA

    Breast Cancer: Know how nutrition, lifestyle can impact risk of breast cancer

    All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH) AJR

    'All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH)

    THIS social media influencer launched her AI clone for paid chat. What happened next will shock you AJR

    THIS social media influencer launched her AI clone for paid chat. What happened next will shock you

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details AJR

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details

    The Benefits of Annual Travel Insurance Plans

    The Benefits of Annual Travel Insurance Plans

    How Tax Saving FDs Can Secure Your Financial Future

    How Tax Saving FDs Can Secure Your Financial Future

    India financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval AJR

    India's financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval

    Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 actors who worked as assistant directors RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 actors who worked as assistant directors

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon