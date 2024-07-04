Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for WhatsApp users as you will soon be able to create AI Avatar in chats

    WhatsApp will first ask you to click a selfie of yours that will be used to read and analyse before generating the AI avatar with the right level of accuracy and details.  The tipster mentioned that users will retain full control over this feature, as they can delete their setup photos at any time through the Meta AI settings.

    Good news for WhatsApp users as you will soon be able to create AI Avatar in chats
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Many nations now have access to the Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp, which allows users to ask for recipes, make photos, and do a lot more. Additionally, the messaging app will soon be able to make AI-generated photos of you using the feature. Yes, as Wabetainfo noted in this post, WhatsApp is testing the functionality on Android devices at this time, as it is still in the development stage.

    The functionality is being tested using the Android beta 2.24.14.13 version, which will soon be made available to beta testers, according to the source. This pop-up window that provides you with information about how Meta AI will generate your AI avatar appears when the AI generator message appears.

    "With this function, you may ask Meta AI to create artificial intelligence (AI) pictures of you after taking a picture of yourself. In your Meta AI conversation, write "imagine me.." to create an AI representation of yourself. The app's message informs you that you may utilise this capability in subsequent chats by typing @metaAI envision me.

    WhatsApp will first ask you to take a selfie, which will be read and analysed to create an AI avatar that is accurate and detailed to the appropriate degree. The majority of users will be alarmed to learn that Meta AI may read their photo in order for this function to properly create the image, but WhatsApp is confident in the security of this feature. The tipster stated that customers would have complete control over this function because the Meta AI settings allow them to remove their setup photographs whenever they like.

    However, Meta has a reputation for bringing up privacy issues, and there is an equal chance that this AI capability may be compromised. Is that something to worry about? The notice clarifies that because each command is handled independently, Meta AI is unable to read other messages. The software will always protect user privacy by automatically sharing the generated picture message in the discussion.

    More significantly, WhatsApp will only function if the user grants permission before leaving the functionality enabled by default.
     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
