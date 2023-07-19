Dive into the mystical woods of Apsarakonda this monsoon

Apsarakonda in Honnavar, Karnataka is a hidden gem known for its sparkling waterfall and serene surroundings. The well-marked trekking trail leads to the enchanting falls, attracting adventure enthusiasts. The best time to visit is from June to October. Nearest airport is Hubli, and nearest railway station is Honnavar.

An enchanting destiny and one of its own kind, Apsarakonda is a place to break free from regular life and commit yourself to the enthralling beauty of nature. A hidden gem in Honnavar of Karnataka, calls you to dip in the falls and experience a magical wonderland in the deep jungle.

The Monsoon approaches a bit late to Karnataka, and if you are an adventure lover, this place is definitely for you. The picturesque escape to this destination will relieve you of all the stress and tension. Apsarakonda (Pond of Nymphs) is a flamboyant beauty hidden in the Uttara Kannada.



This sparkling destination awakens an inner adventurer inside you and calls for an enthusiastic trekker within you. The place is famous for its sparkling waterfall and a feast for sight -- sunset point behind the falls.

This magnificent beauty was once believed to be a pond where angels used to take a dip. The easy forest trails lead you to the base of the waterfalls and the charm of the falling water attracts the tourists. The water flows down through the roots of a peepal tree, at the pond below.

The alluring woods surrounding the waterfalls amazes the tourists and the peaceful nature will relax the senses of the people. The crystal clear water formed around the waterfalls lures the tourists to fall beneath the falls and explore the majestic beauty.

How to reach?

The trekking trail leading to the waterfalls is very well-marked and easy to walk. The scenic route reaching the waterfalls makes everyone to go awe of nature. During peak monsoon, the tourists are advised to be extra cautious while trekking, as the route becomes slippery and the falls are at peak volume.



The nearest airport is Hubli and it is approximately 190 km. The falls is around 6 km from the Honnavara. The nearest railway station is Honnavar and the tourists can opt for the local tourist vehicles to reach the waterfalls. It is nearly 500 km from Bengaluru.

As the waterfalls lie on the coastline, it is very humid during summer and the end of the rainy season. The best time to visit the waterfalls is from June to October.