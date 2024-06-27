Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Several parts of Delhi on Thursday morning (June 27) experienced heavy rainfall, providing relief to the residents from the recent heatwave. Skymet, a private weather agency, predicts that the national capital will witness monsoon showers by the end of this week.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet to confirm the specific arrival date of the monsoon in Delhi.

On Wednesday evening, rainfall was recorded in several areas: Palam (2.3 mm), Aya Nagar (1.3 mm), and Ridge (1.3 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal for this time of year.

The IMD reported that the weather fluctuations in Delhi are due to a western disturbance situated to the north. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are affecting the lower tropospheric levels in east and northeast India.

The weather office predicted that Delhi's maximum temperature will gradually decrease to 34 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said, "The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance."

