Monsoon mishaps: Ban on visiting waterfalls along Karnataka-Goa border

Tourists visiting Doodhsagar waterfalls along the Karnataka-Goa border faced a ban after fatalities occurred due to walking on railway tracks. Similar bans were imposed on other waterfalls in the region following accidents. Strict actions were taken by the police, and visitors were subjected to punishment.

Tourists visiting the stunning Doodhsagar waterfalls, nestled along the Karnataka-Goa border, have recently faced repercussions for breaking regulations and walking onto the railway tracks. This captivating waterfalls, with an impressive height of over 320 meters, have long been a favourite destination, attracting millions of visitors annually.

Unfortunately, a series of tragic incidents involving fatalities prompted the Railway police to impose a ban on tourists accessing the falls and walking along the tracks. Despite this, there was a notable surge in visitors over the weekend, many of whom were unaware of the prohibition and proceeded to venture along the railway route.



The popularity of social media influencers sharing captivating videos showcasing the hidden wonders of Doodhsagar waterfalls has generated immense enthusiasm among users. As travellers seek out unexplored destinations, safety precautions are often overlooked. Tragically, this disregard for safety resulted in two fatalities at Mynapi Falls in Goa, prompting the Goan government to enforce a comprehensive ban on tourist visits. The Goa police had cordoned off the place.

To reach the enchanting Doodhsagar Falls, visitors must pass the railway tracks connecting Karnataka and Goa. Unaware of the ban, numerous tourists embarked on the 11-kilometre journey from Kullem, the nearest railway station, only to be caught by the police.

Tensions escalated between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the tourists, leading to strict actions by the police and forest officials. A viral video captured the tourists being subjected to squats as a form of punishment.

In response to the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of South Western Railways (SWR), Anish Hegde, clarified that the railway authorities were not responsible for administering the punishment.

Hegde added that the railway's primary concern was ensuring visitor safety and well-being. He said that walking along railway tracks constituted a punishable offence, clarifying that the RPF's role was solely to bring the tourists back to safety.

Ban on visiting waterfalls surrounding Belgaum

The forest officials of Khanapur in Belagavi have banned tourists from visiting the waterfalls along the Karnataka-Goa border. The rising number of fatal accidents along the region has led the officials to impose a ban on all the waterfalls residing in the region.



The Monsoon is often deceptive along the western ghats, as the depth and the path of the falls lead to mishaps. The youth, unaware of the danger residing in the region, get severely injured or sometimes, lose their lives. In a recent tragedy, a Belgaum resident lost his life while visiting falls. The 16-year-old had visited Shimboli waterfalls near the Khanapur-Goa border and became a victim of the treacherous trail of the falls.

Strict notice boards have been displayed along all the waterfalls residing in the region and the visitors are warned to undergo legal action if they try to violate the order.