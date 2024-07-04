Entertainment

When Deepika Padukone wanted to QUIT acting after having kids

Deepika Padukone, who previously appeared in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, astonished everyone with her great performance.

The happily married Ranveer Singh diva will become a mommy in September. The actress was lauded for her attractiveness with a pregnancy bulge. 

Deepika Padukone's 'My Choice' women empowerment video caused social media outrage when she suggested she may leave performing for a happy marriage.

When dating Ranveer Singh, now her husband, the actress said she would gracefully give up her job if she fell in love and decided to marry since family comes first.  

In an interview with DNA, Deepika stated she wanted many children. She said she likes spending time with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Homi Adajania's kids, and Anaita's kids.

Deepika even said she enjoys being with her family and friends.

