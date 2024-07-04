BREAKING| Renukaswamy murder case: Judicial custody extended for 14 days for 17 accused including Darshan

The trial of 17 individuals, including actor Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda, commenced via video conference from Parappana Agrahara jail and Tumkur Jail. Their judicial custody was extended until July 18, 2024. The case involves charges related to the Renukaswamy murder case and sending obscene messages, prompting varied reactions in the Kannada film industry and public opinion.

The trial of 17 individuals, including actor Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda, who is incarcerated in Parappana Agrahara jail, commenced today through a video conference. The court staff called out each name, prompting the accused to raise their hands in acknowledgement of their presence.

The judicial custody of the accused has been extended until July 18, 2024. The trial proceedings were conducted via video conference from both Parappana Agrahara and Tumkur Jail. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) has submitted a remand application, seeking to extend the judicial custody of all 17 accused who appeared through the video conference.



The defence lawyer for the accused requested the filing of the remand application. The judge has instructed that the remand application be signed by the lawyers representing the accused. Actor Darshan and the 16 other accused are currently in judicial custody, charged in the Renukaswamy murder case, which involves allegations of sending obscene messages. This case has stirred considerable concern within the Kannada film industry, with many prominent figures expressing their distress over the developments.

Actor Darshan’s case remains under investigation. Public opinion is sharply divided, with many voices both in support of Darshan and against him. The court’s final decision is still pending, and it remains to be seen whether Darshan will be found guilty or acquitted. The judicial custody has been extended once again, and the trial has officially begun.

