Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

In a striking protest near the Eiffel Tower on June 29, topless female protesters took to the streets, continuing the proud traditions of the French Resistance. The women, adorned with anti-fascist slogans on their bodies, boldly voiced their opposition to authoritarianism, calling for action and raising awareness about rising tensions.

The protest featured theatrical elements, with some participants carrying buckets and symbolically sweeping the streets, highlighting their message of resistance. Video footage shared on social media highlighted the dramatic nature of the demonstration, showcasing the women's determination to challenge fascist ideologies in a public and provocative manner.

As they marched and chanted anti-fascist slogans, the protesters drew significant attention, embodying the spirit of defiance and freedom.

This protest not only highlights the increasing concerns over the rise of authoritarianism but also highlights the enduring legacy of resistance in France. The demonstrators' courage and creativity in delivering their message reflect the unyielding resolve to stand against fascism and promote liberty and justice.