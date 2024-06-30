What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Breast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the breast. It can occur in both men and women, but it is far more common in women. Here’s an overview of breast cancer and why it is prevalent among women.

    Breast Cancer Overview

    Cellular Origin

    Breast cancer usually begins in the cells of the milk-producing ducts (ductal carcinoma) or the glands that produce milk (lobular carcinoma) in the breast tissue.

    Types

    There are different types of breast cancer, including invasive ductal carcinoma (the most common type), invasive lobular carcinoma, and less common types like inflammatory breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

    Why is Breast Cancer Common in Women?

    Breast Tissue Development

    Women have more developed breast tissue than men, which includes milk-producing glands and ducts. This makes women more susceptible to cellular changes and growths that can lead to cancer.

    Hormonal Influences

    Estrogen and progesterone hormones play key roles in breast development and function. Hormonal changes throughout a woman's life, such as during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, can affect breast tissue and potentially contribute to cancer development.

    Genetic Factors

    Inherited genetic mutations (such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations) can significantly increase the risk of breast cancer. These mutations are more common in women and can predispose them to earlier onset and higher risk of breast cancer.

    Lifestyle and Environmental Factors

    Factors such as diet, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and exposure to environmental toxins may also influence breast cancer risk, though their specific impacts can vary.

    Overall, while breast cancer is prevalent among women due to biological, hormonal, and genetic factors, ongoing research continues to improve understanding, early detection, and treatment options to reduce its impact and improve outcomes for those affected. Regular screenings and awareness of risk factors are crucial in early detection and management of breast cancer.

