Twins with IVF? Understand the In Vitro Fertilization process for conceiving twins and more

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) for twins follows the same basic steps as a standard IVF procedure, with some considerations to increase the likelihood of a twin pregnancy. Here's an overview of the IVF process:

Ovarian Stimulation

- Medications: The woman takes fertility medications to stimulate her ovaries to produce multiple eggs.

- Monitoring: Regular ultrasound scans and blood tests monitor the development of the follicles (where the eggs mature).

Egg Retrieval

- Procedure: Once the eggs are mature, they are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure performed under sedation.

Fertilization

- Insemination: Retrieved eggs are fertilized with sperm in the lab, either through traditional insemination or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg.

Embryo Culture

- Development: The fertilized eggs (now embryos) are cultured in a lab for several days (usually 3-5 days).

Embryo Transfer

- Transfer: One or more embryos are transferred into the woman’s uterus. The standard procedure is to transfer a maximum of two blastocyst embryos. For those specifically aiming for twins, doctors may transfer two embryos, as this increases the chance of a twin pregnancy.

- Technique: The transfer is performed using a thin catheter through the cervix, typically without anaesthesia.

Luteal Phase Support

- Medications: The woman may take progesterone supplements to support the uterine lining and help maintain an early pregnancy.

Considerations for Twins

- Embryo Number: The most significant factor for twins is the number of embryos transferred. Transferring more than one embryo increases the likelihood of twins but also increases the risk of multiple pregnancies (triplets or more).

- Risks: Twin pregnancies come with higher risks, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and complications for the mother. Doctors carefully consider these risks before transferring multiple embryos.

Advanced Techniques

- Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT): PGT can be used to select the healthiest embryos, potentially increasing the chances of successful implantation and a healthy pregnancy.

- Blastocyst Transfer: Transferring embryos at the blastocyst stage (5 days old) rather than the cleavage stage (3 days old) can increase implantation rates, potentially aiding the chances of twins.

Conclusion

It is essential to discuss the desire for twins with your fertility specialist, as they can tailor the IVF protocol to balance the success rates with the health and safety considerations for both the mother and the potential babies.

-Dr Kalyani Shrimali, Fertility expert, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore

