Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Twins with IVF? Understand the In Vitro Fertilization process for conceiving twins and more

    It is critical to discuss your wish for twins with your fertility specialist, who can modify the IVF procedure to balance success rates with the health and safety of both the mother and the possible kids. 

    Twins with IVF? Understand the In Vitro Fertilization process for conceiving twins and more RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) for twins follows the same basic steps as a standard IVF procedure, with some considerations to increase the likelihood of a twin pregnancy. Here's an overview of the IVF process:

    Ovarian Stimulation
    - Medications: The woman takes fertility medications to stimulate her ovaries to produce multiple eggs.
    - Monitoring: Regular ultrasound scans and blood tests monitor the development of the follicles (where the eggs mature).

    Egg Retrieval
    - Procedure: Once the eggs are mature, they are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure performed under sedation.

    Fertilization
    - Insemination: Retrieved eggs are fertilized with sperm in the lab, either through traditional insemination or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg.

    Embryo Culture
    - Development: The fertilized eggs (now embryos) are cultured in a lab for several days (usually 3-5 days).

    Embryo Transfer
    - Transfer: One or more embryos are transferred into the woman’s uterus. The standard procedure is to transfer a maximum of two blastocyst embryos. For those specifically aiming for twins, doctors may transfer two embryos, as this increases the chance of a twin pregnancy.
    - Technique: The transfer is performed using a thin catheter through the cervix, typically without anaesthesia.

    Luteal Phase Support
    - Medications: The woman may take progesterone supplements to support the uterine lining and help maintain an early pregnancy.

    Considerations for Twins
    - Embryo Number: The most significant factor for twins is the number of embryos transferred. Transferring more than one embryo increases the likelihood of twins but also increases the risk of multiple pregnancies (triplets or more).
    - Risks: Twin pregnancies come with higher risks, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and complications for the mother. Doctors carefully consider these risks before transferring multiple embryos.

    Advanced Techniques
    - Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT): PGT can be used to select the healthiest embryos, potentially increasing the chances of successful implantation and a healthy pregnancy.
    - Blastocyst Transfer: Transferring embryos at the blastocyst stage (5 days old) rather than the cleavage stage (3 days old) can increase implantation rates, potentially aiding the chances of twins.

    Conclusion
    It is essential to discuss the desire for twins with your fertility specialist, as they can tailor the IVF protocol to balance the success rates with the health and safety considerations for both the mother and the potential babies.

    -Dr Kalyani Shrimali, Fertility expert, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women? RKK

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women?

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling Myths, Causes, Symptoms, and Innovations in Treatment RBA

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling myths, causes, symptoms, and innovations in treatment

    Why is mustard oil banned in the US? 5 drawbacks of consuming THIS oil RKK

    Why is mustard oil banned in the US? 5 drawbacks of consuming THIS oil

    Leafy greens to cut fruits: 7 foods you MUST stay way from this Monsoon ATG EAI

    Leafy greens to cut fruits: 7 foods you MUST stay way from this Monsoon

    Breast Cancer: Know how nutrition, lifestyle can impact risk of breast cancer RBA

    Breast Cancer: Know how nutrition, lifestyle can impact risk of breast cancer

    Recent Stories

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women? RKK

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women?

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH) snt

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

    Thanks for priceless birthday gift MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph snt

    'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

    football Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play snt

    Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play

    Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Dravid signs off as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon