Monsoon Gardening: 5 Aromatic Plants to Grow for Naturally Fragrant Home
Want to make your home feel fresh, fragrant, and feminine? Then you must have these 5 plants in your home garden. Keep scrolling to know more.
Who does not want a beautiful fragrant home?
Growing beautiful plants like Mogra, Rajnigandha, and Lemongrass during the monsoon season can easily fill your home with natural and fresh fragrance.
Mogra
Sweet, rich, and deeply relaxing scent to fill your home with laughter and romance.
Rajnigandha
Strong, sweet, and long-lasting, especially in the evening, will make you feel happy and relaxed.
Jasmine
Mid-night bloom Jasmine has intense, sharp, and exotic smells that feels overpowering after the sun goes down.
Lemongrass
Fresh, clean, and sharp citrusy smell, perfect to make your home feel like a lush green sanctuary.
Mint
The OG Pudina! Cool, sharp, and refreshing. Mint loves damp soil and thrives in it.
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