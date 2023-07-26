LDL to triglycerides: Which Cholesterol is bad for us?

LDL, HDL and triglycerides, the different types of cholesterol are seen as the villains which spike up our cholesterol levels. Here are some insights to understand which all are bad for us. by Leona Merlin Antony

It is indeed a myth that all cholesterol is bad for our bodies. Factually speaking, some of them are vitally essential for our good health. Read to know how cholesterol functions in our body and which are the good and bad ones.

1. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)

LDL is known as the low-density lipoprotein which is attributed to the “bad guy” terminology to it always. Its excessive amount leads to the building up of plaque in your arteries. Usually, dairy products which are full-fat and red meat are observed to have this cholesterol. The normal range of LDL that is to be maintained should be below 70mg/dL.

2. High-density lipoprotein (HDL)

This good cholesterol is named as high-density lipoprotein. It is the good one because we need higher levels of HDL in our body. Ironically, HDL removes all the other harmful cholesterol from our blood. The risk of heart diseases is reduced to a very large extend. The desirable range of HDL in our is 60 mg/dL.

3. Triglycerides

They are a fat type that exists in our blood. The combination of these triglycerides and HDL (low level) or LDL (high level) can lead to head attacks. Consuming sugar, and products made from white flour which are both simple carbohydrates increase this. The only way to reduce triglycerides is by cutting down our calories.

4. Maintaining your cholesterol levels

Having a bowl of oatmeal will give you sufficient amount of fibre for the day. Fibers are a great help when it comes to lowering your LDL levels. Almonds, walnuts, and peanuts have proved to be good for your heart. Pectin is a type of fiber that is soluble and helps in loweing LDL. Apples, grapes and citrus fruits contain high amount of pectin.

5. Lifestyle Changes

Regular exercise beats high cholesterol levels. You can choose a workout of your convenience but the key is to be consistent in it. Smoking is the worst thing you can do to trigger your cholesterol. Adapt to healthier cooking methods like baking and broiling since they reduce the creation of saturated fats.

