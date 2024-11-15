Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift

Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his dating anniversary with Priscilla Chan by creating a unique rendition of the hip-hop classic 'Get Low' with T-Pain. The song held special significance as it was playing when they first met at a college party. Zuckerberg shared the surprise on Instagram, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of the collaboration and throwback photos.

Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 9:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his wife Priscilla Chan on their dating anniversary by releasing his own version of a hip-hop classic - Get Low. Zuckerberg claimed that Get Low was the music playing when he first saw Priscilla at a college party in an Instagram post including a flashback photo of the two of them.

Zuckerberg collaborated with American rapper T-Pain to make the rendition of "this lyrical masterpiece" as a unique present for Priscilla. The next images in his post also depict Zuckerberg and T-Pain collaborating on the song.

"Get Low was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P," Zuckerberg wrote in his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

The Instagram post also gave followers a peek behind the scenes. It featured snapshots and videos of Zuckerberg and T-Pain in the studio, alongside throwback photos of Zuckerberg and Chan from their Harvard days.  It also included a few candid shots of the pair in the studio and even on bikes, adding that perfect personal touch to a celebration that only Zuckerberg could make this unique.

Harvard University students Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are college sweethearts. They began dating in 2003. In 2012, the pair tied the knot.

