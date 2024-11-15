Karnataka may extend Shakti Yojana's free bus service to boys, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinted at extending free bus travel to boys under the Shakti Yojana. Responding to a student’s query, he assured that the government would discuss allowing boys to benefit from the scheme, currently available only to girls.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar hints at free bus travel for boys under Shakti Yojana vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has assured that the Karnataka government is considering allowing free bus travel for boys in state-run buses as part of the Shakti Yojana scheme. The Deputy CM provided this assurance during an interaction with government school students in Bengaluru, marking the 135th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru and celebrating Children’s Day.

The interaction at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday included students from various government schools. Charan, a seventh-grade student at BBMP Primary School in Nilasandra, raised the question that sparked discussion. "Your government has introduced five guarantee schemes. Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel, has been highly beneficial for women and girls, helping my mother, sisters, and friends. But is there any plan for boys?" Charan asked. 

'Insufficient funds': KSRTC workers slam govt's new cash allowance for uniform amid financial issues

In response, D.K. Shivakumar outlined the extensive benefits the Karnataka government provides through various schemes. "Your mother receives Rs 2000 per month under the Grulahakshmi Yojana, 10 kg of rice under the Annabhagya Yojana, free electricity under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, and free bus travel for all women and girls under Shakti Yojana," he explained. He then assured the student that the government would discuss the possibility of extending the free bus service to boys, especially younger children. "Under the Shakti Yojana, we will consider and discuss allowing free travel for male children up to a certain age, and action will be taken in the future," he said.

The event was attended by Minister Madhu Bangarappa, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and Special Commissioner Preeti Gehot, who witnessed the Deputy CM’s interaction with the students.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Mantri Mall faces backlash for barring food delivery executives from using lifts WATCH vkp

Bengaluru's Mantri Mall faces backlash for barring food delivery executives from using lifts (WATCH)

No liquor sales in Karnataka on November 20 as vendors protest Excise dept corruption unfair practices vkp

No liquor sales in Karnataka on November 20 as vendors protest Excise dept corruption, unfair practices

Bengaluru Basavanagudi PSI accused of extortion asking nude photos from doctor complaint filed with commissioner vkp

Bengaluru PSI accused of extortion, asking nude photos from doctor; complaint filed with commissioner

Hindi national language X user posts photo caption perfect T shirt for Bangalore trip go viral vkp

Hindi, national language: X user's message to Kannadigas with 'perfect T-shirt for Bangalore trip' goes viral

Bengaluru Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son parents outraged vkp

Bengaluru: Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son, parents outraged

Recent Stories

football Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe snt

Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls? gcw

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls?

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs' NTI

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs'

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon