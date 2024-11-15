Karnataka may extend Shakti Yojana's free bus service to boys, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinted at extending free bus travel to boys under the Shakti Yojana. Responding to a student’s query, he assured that the government would discuss allowing boys to benefit from the scheme, currently available only to girls.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has assured that the Karnataka government is considering allowing free bus travel for boys in state-run buses as part of the Shakti Yojana scheme. The Deputy CM provided this assurance during an interaction with government school students in Bengaluru, marking the 135th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru and celebrating Children’s Day.

The interaction at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday included students from various government schools. Charan, a seventh-grade student at BBMP Primary School in Nilasandra, raised the question that sparked discussion. "Your government has introduced five guarantee schemes. Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel, has been highly beneficial for women and girls, helping my mother, sisters, and friends. But is there any plan for boys?" Charan asked.

In response, D.K. Shivakumar outlined the extensive benefits the Karnataka government provides through various schemes. "Your mother receives Rs 2000 per month under the Grulahakshmi Yojana, 10 kg of rice under the Annabhagya Yojana, free electricity under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, and free bus travel for all women and girls under Shakti Yojana," he explained. He then assured the student that the government would discuss the possibility of extending the free bus service to boys, especially younger children. "Under the Shakti Yojana, we will consider and discuss allowing free travel for male children up to a certain age, and action will be taken in the future," he said.

The event was attended by Minister Madhu Bangarappa, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and Special Commissioner Preeti Gehot, who witnessed the Deputy CM’s interaction with the students.

