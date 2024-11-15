Delhi pollution update: GRAP-III curbs in Delhi from today; Here's what is banned

Delhi's air quality reached 'severe' levels, prompting the implementation of GRAP Stage 3. The stricter restrictions aim to combat rising pollution levels caused by calm winds and cooler temperatures.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

Delhi's air quality plummeted to'severe' levels this week, with the nation's highest score on Wednesday's Air Quality Index (AQI). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday night, enforcing more stringent pollution restrictions, in anticipation of further deterioration. Starting on Friday, the GRAP-III standards will be implemented.

article_image2

What is GRAP 3?
A series of actions known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was created to address the deteriorating air pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) hits "severe" levels, Stage 3 of GRAP is triggered, imposing limitations on public activities, demolition, and building in an effort to lower pollution.

Air pollution in Delhi
According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, calm winds and cooler temperatures worsened Delhi's air quality, which broke the "severe" mark on Wednesday. GRAP Stage 3 has not yet been put into practice since forecasts indicate a brief improvement.

article_image3

Delhi Air Pollution Red Zone

What are the restrictions?

1. All non-essential mining operations will be paused, and construction and destruction will cease.
2. There will be limitations on interstate buses that are not BS-VI diesel, non-electric, and non-CNG.
3. Online learning may become the norm in elementary schools.
4. There would be more water sprayed on main thoroughfares.
5. Major welding and gas-cutting operations. Minor welding activities for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) works are to be, however, permitted.
6. Increasing public transport services and promoting off-peak travel through differential rates.

The neighboring areas are responsible for around 34% of Delhi's pollution, with the capital itself accounting for the remaining amount. The administration has emphasized that lowering the sources of pollution requires regional collaboration.

