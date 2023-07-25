Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India

    Momos, the delectable dumplings of Tibetan origin, have become an inseparable part of India's street food culture. While there are many kinds of momos, out of them all, only a few have become popular in India and are enjoyed by people with different variations.

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:12 PM IST

    Momos, the delectable dumplings of Tibetan origin, have become an inseparable part of India's street food culture. Loved for their enticing fillings and flavours, these steamed delights have captured the taste buds of millions. Savour the Flavors: 5 Irresistible Momos that India Adores. Momos, the delectable dumplings with their origins in Tibet, have woven their way into the hearts of Indians, becoming an integral part of the country's street food culture. These steamed momos with mouthwatering fillings and enticing aromas, have garnered a massive following across our country, India. Join us on a delightful culinary journey as we explore five popular momos that have become all-time favourites in India.

    Embark on a gastronomic adventure with these beloved momos, relishing their diverse flavours that bring a slice of Tibet to the bustling streets of India. Embark on a flavoursome expedition and indulge in the diverse tastes of these beloved momos, experiencing the culinary magic that has made them a treasured street food phenomenon in India.

    ALSO READ: 5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India

    Here are five popular momos that are favourites in India:

    1. Vegetable Momos:

    A classic choice, these momos are filled with a delightful mix of finely chopped vegetables, providing a burst of flavour in every bite. There are many kinds of veg momos but this one is an all-time staple snack loved by Indian people.

    2. Chicken Momos:

    Savoured for their succulent and spicy chicken filling, these momos offer a perfect blend of spices, making them a popular choice among non-vegetarian people in India.

    3. Paneer Momos:

    A vegetarian delight, paneer momos feature a creamy cottage cheese filling, offering a delicious alternative for paneer enthusiasts and for people who have opted for a healthier vegan way and lifestyle.

    4. Tandoori Momos:

    Infused with tandoori spices, these momos are marinated and grilled to perfection, enhancing their smoky taste and charm.

    5. Chocolate Momos:

    A sweet twist to the traditional momos, these dessert delights are filled with gooey chocolate, delighting both kids and adults alike.

    ALSO READ: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India vma eai

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Recent Stories

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war snt

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war

    Basketball LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU osf

    LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU

    Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of officers snt

    BREAKING: Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of officers

    India 2023-24 home season Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England snt

    India's 2023-24 home season: Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England

    Narayan Murthy acknowledges Kareena Kapoor's ignorance towards her fans, old video surfaces ADC

    Narayan Murthy acknowledges Kareena Kapoor's ignorance towards her fans, old video surfaces

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon