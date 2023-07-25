Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    Sabudana khichdi, a popular Indian dish made from tapioca pearls, is not only a delightful treat but also a treasure trove of health benefits. Besides being eaten during vrat season in India, it is also healthy, and immensely fruitful for our body.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:19 PM IST

    Sabudana khichdi, a popular Indian dish made from tapioca pearls, is not only a delightful treat but also a treasure trove of health benefits. This light and flavorful dish is often enjoyed during fasting days and is also a nutritious addition to your regular diet.

    Savour the deliciousness of sabudana khichdi while reaping its nourishing rewards. This wholesome dish brings taste and goodness to your plate, making it a cherished part of your journey towards better health.

    ALSO READ: From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Here are 5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your health:

    1. Sustained Energy Boost:

    Sabudana's rich carbohydrates provide quick and lasting energy, keeping you invigorated throughout the day.

    2. Digestive Ease:

    Tapioca pearls are rich in dietary fibre, aiding digestion, preventing constipation, and supporting a healthy gut.

    3. Gluten-Free Goodness:

    Sabudana khichdi is naturally gluten-free, making it a delightful option for gluten-sensitive individuals.

    4. Protein-Packed Delight:

    With the addition of peanuts and potatoes, sabudana khichdi becomes a protein-rich meal, supporting muscle health and growth.

    5. Mineral Treasure:

    Sabudana is a good source of essential minerals like calcium, iron, and phosphorus, promoting bone strength and overall well-being.

    ALSO READ: Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:19 PM IST
