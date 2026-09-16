Watching reels for hours in bed is a common habit now. It ruins your sleep and leaves you tired the next day. You can break this bad habit easily with these 5 simple tips.

Lifestyle Tips: You think at 11 PM that you will watch reels for just 5 minutes and then sleep. But the clock strikes 1 AM, and the phone is still in your hand. Does this happen to you every day? You are not alone. Experts call this late-night scrolling habit 'revenge bedtime procrastination'. You feel the night is your only personal time after working all day. But these 5 minutes actually steal your sleep, peace, and next-day energy.

The blue light from your phone stops your brain from making the melatonin hormone. This delays your sleep. Short videos also keep your brain excited one after another. You do not get deep sleep because of this. You need some smart tricks, not just willpower, to stop this.

1. Follow the 10-3-2-1 formula:

Sleep experts highly recommend this effective formula. You must stop caffeine like tea or coffee 10 hours before sleep. You should avoid heavy meals and alcohol 3 hours before bed. You need to stop office work 2 hours before sleep. Finally, you must shut down all screens 1 hour before bed. This last 1 hour is the most important. You should keep your phone away from your bed during this time.

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2. Make your phone boring:

You should go to your phone settings after 10 PM. You must turn on the Grayscale or Black and White Mode and the Bedtime Mode. Your brain will not find it fun when colorful reels turn black and white. Both iPhone and Android phones have these settings. You should also set a 30-minute daily limit on all social media apps.

3. Change the room for your phone:

This is the easiest yet hardest step. You should charge your phone in another room or a far corner, not near your bed. You will not open reels if the phone is not within your reach. You can buy a simple 200-rupee alarm clock for waking up. You must stop keeping the phone in bed just for the alarm.

4. Build a new habit instead of reels:

You should not keep your brain empty. You can pick up a book instead of watching reels. You will feel sleepy after reading just 5 pages. You can also try light meditation, write a diary, or make a To-Do list for the next day. You should read storybooks in bed instead of scrolling reels.

5. Ask yourself why you are watching:

We often watch reels out of boredom or stress. You should give yourself 10 seconds whenever you want to open reels. You must ask yourself if watching this will make you feel good or worse. The answer will mostly be worse. This simple awareness will stop you.

You cannot change this habit in one day. You should try keeping your phone away just 15 minutes early from today. You will see a huge improvement in your sleep quality after 7 days. You will also wake up feeling much fresher in the morning.

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