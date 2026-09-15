We all know the rule: don't look at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, or you might face false accusations. But the main Chaturthi day is over, even though the festival continues. So, what about September 15? Is it safe to see the moon now? We break it down for you.

Is it okay to see the moon today?

On Monday, September 14, many of us were careful not to look up at the sky in the evening. That's because of the age-old belief that seeing the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi brings bad luck. But now it's September 15, and a question has come up. Can we look at the moon today? Or does this rule apply for all ten days of the Ganeshotsav festival? The answer isn't about the festival's duration. It's all about when the Chaturthi tithi (lunar day) ended.

When did the Chaturthi tithi end?

According to the Panchang, the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi tithi started at around 7:07 AM on September 14, 2026. It ended this morning, on September 15, at 7:44 AM. After this, the Panchami tithi began. This means the moon you'll see on the evening of September 15 is the Panchami moon, not the Chaturthi moon. So, religious texts say it's perfectly fine to see the moon today. The 'Kalank Dosh' or the curse of false blame is only for the Chaturthi day, not the entire 10-day festival.

Why shouldn't we see the moon on Chaturthi?

The story goes back to the Puranas. Once, the Moon God laughed at Lord Ganesha's appearance. An angry Ganesha cursed him, saying that anyone who sees the moon on this day would face false accusations or 'kalank'. The Moon God later apologised, and Ganesha limited the curse only to the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi day. The story of Lord Krishna and the Syamantaka jewel is also linked to this belief. In this tale, Lord Krishna was falsely accused of stealing the precious gem. He later found the truth and proved his innocence.

What to do if you accidentally saw the moon?

If someone accidentally saw the moon on September 14, there's no need to panic. According to tradition, you can find a remedy by remembering Lord Ganesha, reading the story of Ganesh Chaturthi or the Syamantaka jewel incident, or chanting Ganesha mantras.

So, can you look at the moon tonight?

Yes, you can. The Chaturthi tithi ended at 7:44 AM on September 15. This means the prohibition on seeing the moon is also over. You can safely look at the sky on the night of September 15.