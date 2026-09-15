Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Herbs For Tea
Discover five distinct ways to use home-grown herbs like mint, chamomile, and holy basil to create refreshing and beneficial teas.
Tea-ing all the way!
Imagine your garden transformed — a personal tea sanctuary! You get unmatched freshness and flavour for your daily brew. Using home-grown herbs for tea provides a satisfying, garden-to-cup experience, elevating taste and wellness. You know exactly what goes into your cup, plus you get a range of aromatic infusions.
Mint for Refreshment and Digestion
Mint — a garden classic. Varieties like spearmint and peppermint make great choices for refreshing teas. Fresh mint leaves add a cool, fresh flavour, perfect for hot and iced beverages. Many gardeners use mint for a classic iced tea. It stimulates digestion and calms an upset stomach. Just bruise a few leaves gently; release their aromatic oils before steeping.
Chamomile for Calm and Sleep
Want to relax? Try chamomile. This herb is known for its gentle, slightly sweet flavour and strong calming effects. It's the bedtime tea. Chamomile tea reduces stress, calms nerves, and eases insomnia and anxiety. It promotes more peaceful sleep. Harvest its small, daisy-like flowers early in the morning for best results.
Lemon Balm for Uplifting Zest
Lemon balm. It offers a bright, citrusy scent and taste that instantly lifts your spirits. This garden favourite has a mild taste, pairing well with lighter teas. Beyond its delicious flavour, lemon balm lifts mood and calms anxiety. This herb also grows well in containers. A versatile choice for any home gardener.
Rosemary for Aromatic Intrigue
Seeking a more unexpected, strong flavour? Rosemary, a cooking herb, also makes a unique herbal tea. Its bold, aromatic, and resinous notes add an interesting layer to your tea blends. Use a small sprig when brewing — its flavour is strong. Rosemary improves memory and boosts energy.
Holy Basil (Tulsi) for Holistic Wellness
In India, Holy Basil, or Tulsi, holds a special place. Families traditionally grow it for generations because of its many wellness benefits. This respected herb balances blood sugar, eases anxiety, and lowers blood pressure. Tulsi is known for its adaptogenic properties, easing stress and supporting immunity. It offers a unique flavour for holistic well-being.
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