Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings for their upcoming film 'The Vvaan'. The visit came a day before the movie's trailer launch. Other stars were also spotted at Ambani's celebrations.

Sidharth Malhotra, Ektaa Kapoor Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Marking Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor on Tuesday paid a sacred visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The duo, who worked together on the upcoming film 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest', arrived together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha a day before the grand trailer launch of their project.

Star-Studded Ganpati Celebrations

On Monday, Sidharth was spotted at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with wife Kiara Advani. Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made a starry appearance, with the couple making one of the evening’s much-awaited appearances at Antilia. Also present at the Ganpati celebrations were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their traditional bests.

About 'The Vvaan'

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2026.