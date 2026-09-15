Shah Rukh Khan wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi and hosted a surprise #AskSRK session on X. The 'Jawan' star revealed his simple family celebration involves his wife performing the Aarti, followed by prayers and Visarjan with kids and friends.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u," he posted on X.

Making the festive season even more special for his fans, Shah Rukh, who usually keeps a low-key presence on social media and public platforms, surprised his followers with an "Ask SRK" session on X, where he engaged with fans and responded to their questions.

SRK on Ganesh Utsav Celebration

A fan asked Shah Rukh about his way of celebrating Ganesh Utsav, to which the ‘Jawan’ star shared that it is all about spending simple quality time with family. "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time," he shared.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen in 'King', which is set to be released on December 24. A few months ago, the makers unveiled fresh visuals from 'King', showing Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action narrative. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in key roles. (ANI)