Can Nail Polish Raise Cancer Risk? Medical Experts Share Safety Tips To Know
Nail polish and gel manicures are popular beauty choices, but online claims about their possible cancer risks have sparked concern. Here’s what medical experts say about the risks and safety precautions.
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Does nail polish cause cancer? The truth behind the viral news
Applying nail polish is super common these days for that extra bit of glam. But recent news claiming it causes cancer has left many girls feeling anxious. Is there any truth to this? Let's break down what experts say about the chemicals and the real dangers.
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Nail polish chemicals: Do you know about the 'toxic trio'?
Many older, cheaper polishes had a 'toxic trio' of chemicals. Formaldehyde, used for hardening, is a 'Group 1' carcinogen according to WHO. Toluene helps it dry fast but can affect organs. DBP prevents chipping but may cause hormonal issues. While casual users have low risk, salon workers need good ventilation. Look for '3-free' or '10-free' products now.
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Is there a risk from gel manicure UV lamps?
Gel manicures are a huge trend, and they use UV lamps to dry the polish. A 2023 study found these UV rays damaged DNA in lab cells. But experts say lab tests on cell dishes are very different from real skin. Dermatologists confirm that while UV light can cause skin damage and ageing, the cancer risk from an occasional manicure is very low. The USA's FDA also calls these lamps low-risk devices.
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Does it cause cancer? What experts are saying
According to doctors, there is no strong evidence that using nail polish occasionally will directly cause cancer. You are more likely to face issues like allergies, weak nails, or skin redness. However, beauticians who work with these chemicals daily must take proper precautions.
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Simple tips to stay safe with nail polish
Experts suggest a few simple tips for safe nail polish use. Always check the label for '5-free' or '10-free' brands that don't have formaldehyde or toluene. If you're getting a gel manicure, apply SPF 30+ sunscreen on your hands 15-20 minutes before. You can also use fingerless UV-protection gloves. Make sure the room is well-ventilated, and give your nails a break from polish now and then.
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