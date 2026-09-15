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Is there a risk from gel manicure UV lamps?

Gel manicures are a huge trend, and they use UV lamps to dry the polish. A 2023 study found these UV rays damaged DNA in lab cells. But experts say lab tests on cell dishes are very different from real skin. Dermatologists confirm that while UV light can cause skin damage and ageing, the cancer risk from an occasional manicure is very low. The USA's FDA also calls these lamps low-risk devices.