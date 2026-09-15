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Gardening Tips: 7 Beautiful Flowering Plants That Can Take Over Your Garden And Harm Native Plants
Some flowers look harmless but can become invasive once they spread beyond gardens. These seven species can crowd out native plants and disrupt ecosystems across India.
Bush Morning Glory
Its large light purple, trumpet-shaped flowers can make Bush Morning Glory look like an attractive garden plant. But the South American species can spread through fallow land and shallow wetlands, competing with native vegetation.
Water Hyacinth
The lavender-purple flowers of water hyacinth can make ponds look striking and colourful. Once it escapes into natural waterways, however, it can form thick mats, obstruct water flow and reduce oxygen levels.
Crofton Weed
Crofton Weed produces clusters of small white flowers but can compete aggressively with crops and native plants. Its ability to produce numerous seeds and its allelopathic effects can make it a concern for biodiversity.
Singapore Daisy
Bright yellow flowers make Singapore Daisy an appealing choice for ground cover. Its rapid spread can create dense mats along roadsides, riverbanks, wastelands and forests, including areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Lantana Camara
Lantana’s colourful clusters of pink, orange, yellow and red flowers make it popular as an ornamental plant. Yet its aggressive growth allows it to form dense thickets across forests, grasslands and wastelands.
Chromolaena Odorata
Also called Siam weed or bitter bush, this flowering shrub can rapidly invade disturbed land and forest clearings. Its dense growth can overwhelm native understory plants and alter local habitats.
Mikania Micrantha
Known as the “mile-a-minute” weed, this fast-growing climber can quickly cover shrubs and trees. Its dense growth blocks sunlight and can smother the vegetation underneath.
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