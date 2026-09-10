4 4 Image Credit : Getty

Avoid chemical products and high heat

When hair fall increases, it's best to avoid chemical-heavy shampoos, dyes, and treatments like straightening. Also, cut down on using heat-styling tools like hair dryers and curling irons. These tools strip moisture from your hair, weaken the roots, and make hair breakage and fall even worse. Proper Hair Care: Never comb your hair when it's wet, as it breaks easily. Use a wide-toothed comb to gently detangle. Avoid tying your hair too tightly; a loose style reduces pressure on the roots. Sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase can also reduce friction and prevent hair fall. Get Expert Advice: If you've tried everything and your hair is still falling, it's time to talk to an expert. They can suggest the right products and treatments for your specific hair type and condition.