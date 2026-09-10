Hair Care After 40: Hair Fall Causes, Remedies and Tips for Stronger Hair
Hair fall gets worse after 40, mostly because of hormonal changes and not getting enough nutrition. So, what's the solution? We'll break it down for you in this gallery.
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Is hair fall troubling you after 40?
Hair fall has become a really common problem these days. It can be due to pollution, body changes, or just getting older. For many people, this issue gets much worse after they cross 40. They try all sorts of products, but nothing seems to work. First, you need to understand why it's happening. Once you know the cause, you can find the right way to fix it.
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Reasons for hair fall after 40
Hormonal Changes: As you age, your hormone levels go up and down. For women, estrogen and progesterone levels drop. For men, DHT hormone levels rise. Both can make hair thin out and fall. Nutritional Gaps: Your body might not be getting essential vitamins and nutrients, which can lead to hair fall and other related problems. Poor Blood Flow: If blood circulation to your scalp is poor for any reason, your hair roots won't get enough nourishment, causing hair to fall. Medical Issues: Problems like thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other chronic illnesses can also trigger hair loss.
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What's the solution for hair fall?
Eat a Healthy Diet: Make sure your meals are packed with vitamins, nutrients, and protein. This really helps keep your hair healthy. Scalp Massage: Regularly massaging your scalp with oil is very important. It improves blood circulation and keeps the hair roots strong and healthy. Healthy Lifestyle: Try to reduce your stress levels. Also, make sure you do regular exercise and yoga, which are great for your hair.
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Avoid chemical products and high heat
When hair fall increases, it's best to avoid chemical-heavy shampoos, dyes, and treatments like straightening. Also, cut down on using heat-styling tools like hair dryers and curling irons. These tools strip moisture from your hair, weaken the roots, and make hair breakage and fall even worse. Proper Hair Care: Never comb your hair when it's wet, as it breaks easily. Use a wide-toothed comb to gently detangle. Avoid tying your hair too tightly; a loose style reduces pressure on the roots. Sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase can also reduce friction and prevent hair fall. Get Expert Advice: If you've tried everything and your hair is still falling, it's time to talk to an expert. They can suggest the right products and treatments for your specific hair type and condition.
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