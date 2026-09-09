A video showing a woman and her newborn being carried in a cloth has sparked debate. A man in video claims the baby was delivered at home and neither a doctor nor police provided help when contacted. While some users questioned the family’s preparedness and urged them to call an ambulance, others criticised gaps in healthcare and emergency support.

A video showing a woman, her newborn being carried in a cloth held by several people has sparked a debate on social media over emergency medical support and preparedness during childbirth. In the viral video, a man claims that the baby was delivered at home and that the family immediately contacted a doctor for help. According to him, however, the doctor did not arrive. He further claims that the family approached a nearby police chowki for assistance but felt that the police did not support them.

The man says the family recorded videos of what happened and shared them online to show their version of events and seek justice. He stressed that they were not looking for sympathy, but wanted fairness, accountability and help.

Video raises questions over emergency preparedness

The footage has prompted many viewers to question why the woman was not taken to a hospital when labour began. Several users pointed out that childbirth can progress quickly and argued that families should have a hospital, transport and emergency contacts planned in advance, particularly around the expected delivery date.

One commenter said the family should have called an ambulance instead of recording videos, while another questioned why they waited until after the delivery to seek medical assistance.

Another user shared a personal experience of arranging transport months in advance because labour could begin unexpectedly, saying families should be prepared for such emergencies.

Others question healthcare and emergency support

Not everyone placed the responsibility entirely on the family. Some users said the incident highlighted larger concerns about access to healthcare and the availability of doctors and emergency services.

One commenter described healthcare as one of the most important issues for any country and argued that the incident raised questions about the availability of medical support. Others tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police while asking authorities to look into the alleged lack of assistance.

Some comments also focused on the immediate safety of the mother and newborn, with users repeatedly asking whether both were safe and urging others to help the family.

The incident has nevertheless triggered a broader conversation online about having an emergency plan for childbirth, timely access to hospitals and ambulances, and the need for effective support when medical emergencies occur.