A woman has gone viral after sharing a LinkedIn message from a woman seeking a bride for her 1997-born son, who has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences and lives in the US. The unexpected marriage proposal on a professional platform amused social media users.

A woman named Mudrika Kavdia has gone viral after posting about an unusual LinkedIn DM. In a post on X, she wrote that she never expected LinkedIn to become a place where she would receive a marriage proposal. But a message from a woman looking for a suitable bride for her son has turned into a talking point on social media.

Mudrika shared a screenshot of the message on X, saying she was not expecting a mother to approach her on LinkedIn while searching for a bride for her son. In the message, the woman addressed Mudrika as 'beta' and congratulated her before explaining why she had contacted her.

She said she was looking for a suitable bride aged between 24 and 29 for her son, who was born in 1997, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences and is settled in the US.

The woman said she had started looking on her own and wanted to know whether Mudrika was single, engaged or married. She added that, if Mudrika was open to it, they could exchange information with her or her parents. The polite and straightforward nature of the message made the post even more amusing for many users.

'Every app is a dating app'

The post quickly attracted a range of reactions, with several users joking about LinkedIn entering the matchmaking space. One user quipped, “Every app is a dating app if you're Indian enough,” while another joked that LinkedIn had “everything” now.

Another user said the mother appeared to be sweet and argued that using any platform for such a message was not necessarily wrong as long as it was private and respectful. Some users also shared their own experiences. One person recalled receiving a marriage proposal from a woman on LinkedIn who had moved to the UK for her Master's degree and was settled there.

Many users found the message 'cute'

Not everyone thought the unusual approach was strange. Several commenters described the message as cute, polite or even heartwarming.

One user shared that he and his wife are both doctors and childhood sweethearts, adding that their mothers had once made a similar approach through their families. Another commenter suggested that the mother may not have specifically been searching for brides on LinkedIn. Instead, she may have come across Mudrika's profile or post, liked what she saw and decided to reach out.

Some users raised scam concerns

While most reactions were light-hearted, a few users urged Mudrika to be cautious. Some wondered whether the message could be a scam or whether someone might have created the account while pretending to be the mother.

Others simply joked about what could happen next, with one user asking whether the mystery mother might move to X after seeing Mudrika's post.

The post has ultimately opened up a humorous conversation about how professional networking platforms are increasingly being used for purposes far beyond jobs and careers.

For Mudrika, however, the unexpected LinkedIn message has certainly made for an unusual social media story.