Don't waste last night's leftover dal. In just 10 minutes, you can whip up 4 delicious and healthy breakfast options. From dal parathas to dosas, these recipes are so good, you'll start saving dal on purpose!

Food Tips: Thinking of throwing away last night's dal? Hold on! With the prices of everything going up, wasting food is just not an option. We all have that little bit of dal left over from dinner. It doesn't seem very appealing the next morning, so we often just chuck it. But what if we told you that this leftover dal can be turned into breakfast dishes that are tastier and more protein-packed than anything you can buy? You'll save both money and time.

1. Crispy Dal Parathas - Everyone's Favourite. The easiest and most popular option.

How to make it: Take the leftover dal and mix in 1 cup of wheat flour (atta), finely chopped onions, chillies, and coriander leaves. Add a bit of pickle masala and salt to taste. You won't need any extra water; the dal itself is enough to knead the dough. Now, make small balls, roll them out like parathas, and fry them with ghee.

How to serve: They taste great with curd, pickle, or even on their own. Perfect for your kid's tiffin box.

2. Instant Dal Dosa or Chilla

No need to soak suji or rice for hours.

How to make it: To the dal, add 2 tablespoons of semolina (suji), 1 tablespoon of rice flour, chopped tomatoes, and a pinch of asafoetida (hing). Let this mixture sit for 10 minutes. Then, heat a tawa, grease it with a little oil, and spread the batter thinly like a dosa. Cook until crisp.

This recipe is super healthy, especially for people with diabetes or those on a diet.

3. Dal Kachori or Dal Puri

The perfect partner for your morning cup of tea.

How to make it: For this, it's better if your dal is a bit thick. Add all-purpose flour (maida), nigella seeds (kalonji), and some chilli powder to the dal. Knead it into a firm dough. Roll out small puris and deep-fry them in hot oil until they puff up.

Sprinkle some chaat masala on top to double the flavour!

4. Healthy Dal Soup or Daliya Khichdi. A great soft-food option for kids and the elderly.

How to make it: In a pan, heat a little ghee and sauté some cumin seeds (jeera), carrots, beans, and peas. Then, add the leftover dal, a handful of broken wheat (daliya) or flattened rice (poha), and some water. Let it all come to a boil. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of black pepper.

It's a filling meal that's ready in just 5 minutes and is also very easy to digest.

Just one thing to remember:

Always store the leftover dal in the fridge and use it the next morning. Don't use dal that is more than 24 hours old. And if the dal starts to smell sour, it's best to throw it away.

Being a smart cook is all about reusing, not wasting. So from tomorrow, if you have leftover dal, don't worry. Instead, start thinking about which of these delicious dishes you're going to make for breakfast!

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