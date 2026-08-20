Delhi has unveiled a 10-year plan to protect wildlife, restore natural areas and expand green cover. The move comes alongside NGT scrutiny of Yamuna floodplain demarcation and environmental management.

A 10-year master plan has been prepared by the Delhi government that aims at conserving wildlife, rehabilitating ecosystem and increasing greenery in the national capital. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that the long-term plan would concentrate on making Delhi a sustainable urban habitat for local wildlife so that they do not require coming out of the forest area in order to find basic needs like water and food.

Talking to ANI, Sirsa said that the master plan is being prepared due to the increasing sightings of wildlife in different areas of Delhi. They want to make the habitat more robust while avoiding the conflicts between wildlife and humans.

Availability of Water and Food Inside Forest Zones

Sirsa has further mentioned that lack of water has become one of the reasons behind moving outside the forest zones. For this reason, water sources are being created inside the forest areas to save wildlife from coming out of forests in search of water.

Measures are also being taken for the food supply. The minister has said that proper arrangements are being made to feed monkeys daily. The larger goal, therefore, would be to provide animals access to resources available to them in their natural habitat, thereby minimizing the need for human-animal encounters.

Green Cover and Natural Areas Are Important As Well

Apart from protecting wildlife, the 10-year plan involves steps to increase Delhi’s green cover and rejuvenate its natural areas. The government proposes to make an assessment of the current state of affairs in terms of these areas and also conduct a study of other environmental concerns in the city. The idea is to create a balance between development and nature.

NGT Steps In With Regard To Yamuna Floodplain

This comes at a time when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is looking into environmental concerns in Delhi, including the Yamuna floodplain.

While conducting hearings with regard to flooding in the city, the NGT has directed the Principal Secretary, Environment, to conduct a joint meeting with DDA and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department.

Meeting to Address Differences in Physical Identification of Yamuna Floodplain

This meeting will sort out any differences regarding physical identification of the floodplain. This has been delayed due to a new map issued by the Irrigation & Flood Control department.

NGT has insisted that there should be proper technical criteria in the identification of the floodplain, including those mentioned in the River Ganga Authorities Order, 2016 such as 1m contour and 1:100 year flood level.

Affidavit from I&FC Within a Week

The court has asked the Irrigation & Flood Control Department to present an affidavit within a week ahead of the next hearing, outlining its position and related information on the issue of demarcation.

The next hearing will take place on September 18, 2026. In the meantime, the wildlife master plan of Delhi and the floodplain proceedings at NGT will continue to be vital for environmental management in the city.