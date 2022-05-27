After Bidisha De Majumder and Pallabi Dey, another Bengali celeb Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata

According to a police official, Manjusha Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death..

On Friday, May 27, another model named Manjusha Niyogi was discovered hanging from the ceiling in her room at her family's Patuli home, the second similar event in three days. Her mother said that the dead, Manjusha Niyogi, was depressed due to the death of her friend and colleague in the profession, Bidisha De Majumder.

On Wednesday evening, De Majumder, a popular face in bridal makeup photoshoots, was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Dumdum area. According to a police officer, Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and constantly talked about her since then," Niyogi's mother said.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Garfa area around a fortnight ago. Pallabi Dey, a popular television performer, was also discovered hanging inside her leased residence in the Garfa region around a fortnight ago.

Bidisha De Majumdar, a 21-year-old Bengali actress, reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat. Her Bidisha's body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence on Wednesday, May 25.

The news of Bidisha De Majumdar's alleged suicide sent shockwaves through the Bengali film and television industries. This is the second tragedy in the entertainment sector in recent days, following the shocking death of Chetna Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada TV star.

Inputs By PTI