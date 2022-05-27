Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' crosses Rs 1230 crore; film completes six superb weeks

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is doing extremely well at the box office. In 43 days, it stamped a total of Rs 1230 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been in theatres for six weeks, and its box office results show no signs of slowing down. Even though the picture has been out for 43 days, enormous crowds continue to come to the theatres to see it.

The second instalment of the successful KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released on April 14th. It stars Yash in the major role, and his performance in the film has garnered many fans. KGF 2 grossed a total of Rs 1230 crore on Day 43 at the international box office.



KGF: Chapter 2 has set several milestones, including becoming the first Kannada film to screen several times in Canada. The film has grossed Rs 1230.37 crore at the box office in 43 days, according to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.



Image: Official film poster

Manobala tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 to 5 - 1210.53 cr Week 6 Day 1 - 3.10 cr Day 2 - 3.48 cr Day 3 - 4.02 cr Day 4 - 4.68 cr Day 5 - 1.87 cr Day 6 - 1.46 cr Day 7 - 1.23 cr Total - 1230.37 cr. Completes 6 weeks of TREMENDOUS run (sic)."

Image: Still from the movie