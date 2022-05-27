Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' crosses Rs 1230 crore; film completes six superb weeks
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is doing extremely well at the box office. In 43 days, it stamped a total of Rs 1230 crore.
KGF: Chapter 2 has been in theatres for six weeks, and its box office results show no signs of slowing down. Even though the picture has been out for 43 days, enormous crowds continue to come to the theatres to see it.
The second instalment of the successful KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released on April 14th. It stars Yash in the major role, and his performance in the film has garnered many fans. KGF 2 grossed a total of Rs 1230 crore on Day 43 at the international box office.
KGF: Chapter 2 has set several milestones, including becoming the first Kannada film to screen several times in Canada. The film has grossed Rs 1230.37 crore at the box office in 43 days, according to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.
Manobala tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 to 5 - 1210.53 cr Week 6 Day 1 - 3.10 cr Day 2 - 3.48 cr Day 3 - 4.02 cr Day 4 - 4.68 cr Day 5 - 1.87 cr Day 6 - 1.46 cr Day 7 - 1.23 cr Total - 1230.37 cr. Completes 6 weeks of TREMENDOUS run (sic)."
#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office
Week 1 to 5 - 1210.53 cr
Week 6
Day 1 - 3.10 cr
Day 2 - 3.48 cr
Day 3 - 4.02 cr
Day 4 - 4.68 cr
Day 5 - 1.87 cr
Day 6 - 1.46 cr
Day 7 - 1.23 cr
Total - 1230.37 cr
Prashanth Neel wrote and directed KGF: Chapter 2. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is producing the film on a large scale. The technical team includes composer Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty played key parts in the movie.