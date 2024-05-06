Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya is renowned for its auspiciousness, and it is believed to be an ideal day to initiate new endeavors. It is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, marriages, investments, and any significant beginnings.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated across India. It falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha (usually in April or May). This year Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10. In Hindu tradition, "Akshaya" signifies the limitless and unending. Consequently, Akshaya Tritiya is revered for its association with eternal joy, unbroken peace, and lasting prosperity. Throughout history, numerous significant events have been believed to occur on this auspicious day.

One common tradition associated with Akshaya Tritiya is the purchase of gold and other precious metals, as it is believed that any investment made on this day will yield perpetual prosperity. Additionally, religious ceremonies, temple visits, and acts of charity are performed by individuals and communities to invoke divine blessings and ensure prosperity throughout the year.



Let's have a look at the historical events that took place on this auspicious day:

1. Appearance Day of Lord Parasuram

Lord Parasuram Ji appeared on the day of Akshaya Tritya which is also known as Parasuram Jayanti. He is also known as Lord Krishna, and he is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Parasuram was born to Queen Renuka and King Kushadhwaj, high-ranking devotees of Lord Vishnu.

2. Draupadi receives Akshaya Patra

On Akshaya Tritiya, the demigod Sun bestowed upon Draupadi and the Pandavas the Akshaya Patra, a divine vessel. This remarkable vessel had the extraordinary ability to produce unlimited food, ensuring that Draupadi could always serve prasadam without it ever running empty.

3. The beginning of the Universe and Yugas

On this day, great incidents happened on this day itself, like Brahma started creating the universe. Second, the four yugas Satyuga, Treta, Dwapara, and Kaliyug, start on this day. This is why this day is also known as ‘Yugaadi,’ which means Yuga begins from this day.

4. Appearance of Ganga River

The Holy river Ganga appeared in this material world from the spiritual world on this day. First and foremost, the flow of the Ganga river was controlled by Lord Shiva on his matted hair, and then he released it on Gangotri. Thus, Mother Ganga and Gangotri Dham appeared on Akshaya Tritya.

5. Sudama meets Lord Krishna

On Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Shri Krishna was joyously welcomed back to Dwarka, his divine abode. This day also marks the poignant reunion between Lord Krishna and his dear friend Sudama. Sudama, driven by love and devotion, sought Lord Krishna's blessings to secure a prosperous future for himself and his family.

Indeed, Sudama humbly presented Lord Krishna with a simple offering of puffed rice, a gift received from distant friends. Touched by Sudama's sincerity and devotion, Lord Krishna graciously accepted and savored the humble offering. In return for Sudama's pure-hearted gesture, the benevolent Lord bestowed upon him abundant blessings and ensured his prosperity and well-being.

6. Lord Ganesha began writing the epic Mahabharata

On Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Ganesha started writing Mahabharata, under the supervision of Ved Vyas.

7. The construction of a new chariot for Lord Jagannath's rath yatra begins on this day

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, which holds significance as the day before the summer solstice and marks the commencement of Anant Chaturdashi, a significant ritual takes place in Hindu tradition. On this day, a new cart is meticulously crafted for Lord Jagannatha, the divine deity worshipped in the famous Rath Yatra festival. This intricately designed cart, known as the Rath or chariot, holds immense spiritual importance as it will be utilized to carry Lord Jagannatha, along with his siblings, on their divine journey during the grand Rath Yatra procession.

8. Chandan Yatra

The tradition of Chandan Yatra, a popular festival, commences on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya and continues for 21 days. During the Chandan Yatra celebrations, devotees apply Chandana, or sandalwood paste, to the deity idols, especially Lord Krishna. This act is considered highly auspicious and symbolizes devotion and purification.

9. Adi Sankaracharya composed Kanakadhara Stotram on this day.

10. Kubera received his wealth and position as custodian of wealth.

11. Goddess Annapoorna Devi appeared on this day.



