    Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with friends

    Happy World Laughter Day 2024: World Laughter Day is on May 5. It was first marked in Los Angeles in 2005, and then the celebrations have reached worldwide over the years.Celebrate it with wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 5, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    World Laughter Day is observed every year on the first Sunday in May. This year, it falls on May 5. We've all heard the adage 'laughing is medicine,' which is accurate when you consider how laughter enhances overall well-being, improves heart health, and decreases stress and anxiety. As a result, World Laughter Day increases awareness about the value of laughter and its many health benefits. It was originally observed in Los Angeles in 2005, and the celebrations have spread globally.   

    Celebrate the festival by sharing wishes, quotes and more we have curated in recognition of the day. 

    World Laughter Day: Wishes

    • All you need is a carefree laugh to stay healthy and happy. May your life be filled with it. Happy World Laughter Day.
    • I wish you a Happy World Laughter Day filled with laughs, unbridled joy and amusing jokes to brighten your day. Have a blast!
    • World Laughter Day reminds us that we must never pass up an opportunity to laugh to add years to our lives. Happy World Laughter Day.
    • Try Laughing, and the world will laugh with you. Try crying, and you'll cry alone. That's why have a carefree laugh on World Laughter Day!
    • To stay healthy, Laugh daily. Happiest World Laughter Day.
    • They say laughter is the best medicine; one should taste it every day to stay healthy. 
    • May your lives are filled with jokes and laughter; I wish you and your family a very happy World Laughter Day. 
    • What soap does to the body, laughter does the same to your soul. So keep laughing. 

    World Laughter Day: Quotes

    "If you would not be laughed at, be the first to laugh at yourself." - Benjamin Franklin.

    "A day without laughter is a day wasted." - Charlie Chaplin.

    "I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person." - Audrey Hepburn.

    "The human race has only one really effective weapon, and that is laughter." - Mark Twain.

    "There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour." - Charles Dickens.

    World Laughter Day: Messages

    1. People who are happy inside their hearts are healthier. Wishing a World Laughter Day to you! 
    2. Who said laughter adds wrinkles? Rather, it brings glow; that's why keep always smiling! For everyone, Happy 
    3.  Happy faces always look good, so laugh and laugh.
    4.  Let's laugh a little more and give our lives more time. A day of laughter in a happy world!
    5.   Always laugh and smile to make it a better world.
    6. No matter how many tensions surround us, we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs. Happy World Laughter Day.

    World Laughter Day: WhatsApp and Facebook status

    1. “All you need is a carefree laugh if you want to stay healthy and happy. I’m sending you my best wishes on this World Laughter Day.”

    2. “Make it a fantastic World Laughter Day by making everyone around you laugh and live a joyful life.”

    3. “Laughter is the finest therapy for living a happy and healthy life. So laugh every day, and especially more on World Laughter Day.”

    4. “Wishing you a very Happy World Laughter Day filled with healthy laughter and amusing jokes to brighten your day.”

    5. “World Laughter Day serves as a reminder that we must never pass up an opportunity to laugh in order to add years to our life.”

    6. “No matter how many tensions surround us, good chuckles may always put them at bay.”

    7. “Do not laugh only because it is World Laughter Day. Laugh because it’s just another day and you’re having a good time.”

    8. “Laughter is the best medication that we must all consume every day in order to stay healthy. Happy International Day of Laughter.”

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Video Icon