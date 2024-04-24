Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party had fallen short of finding support from the Christian community. Speaking exclusively in an interview to Asianet News Network, the Prime Minister emphasized the BJP's commitment to inclusivity, citing examples of support from the Christian community across various states.

He said, "The BJP is a party that takes all sections of society along. Our basic principle is to take all the people of the society along. Now see, our government has been running in Goa for many decades and it is running only with the help of the Christian community."

"Look at the Northeast today, in most of the governments we have there, either our Chief Ministers are Christian, or there are Christian members in the cabinet or that there is the largest Christian community there and our government is being formed only with their votes. I cannot accuse them of not supporting us. We are making further efforts," he added.

PM Modi underscored the BJP's alliances with Christian leaders at both local and national levels, emphasizing regular interactions with Christian leaders and bishops throughout the year.

"We have Christian allies in our leadership from the booth in Kerala to the national level. Christian leaders and bishops meet me 5 to 6 times a year. At my place, I celebrate the Christmas festival. The Christian community is fed up with the lies of LDF-UDF and they come to me and complain against them for causing so many disputes between churches. They tell me, our church property is in such danger, please help us. They want help from the Indian government. And the Church is in so much trouble there, I see that, we are worried about that," PM Modi said, reiterating that his government was committed to addressing their grievances.

