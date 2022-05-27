KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

KGF: Chapter 2 has been in theatres for six weeks, and its box office results show no signs of slowing down.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been in theatres for six weeks, and its box office results show no signs of slowing down. Even though the picture has been out for 43 days, enormous crowds continue to come to the theatres to see it. The second instalment of the successful KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released on April 14th.

It stars Yash in the major role, and his performance in the film has garnered many fans. KGF 2 grossed a total of Rs 1230 crore on Day 43 at the international box office. Currently, KGF 2 is out on Amazon Prime Video. Here are 7 reasons to watch the film this weekend.

Climax: You're probably wondering why we skipped over the other reasons and went directly to the climax. Only one explanation comes to mind: the conclusion is such a masterpiece that it will leave you wanting more.

Storytelling: Prashanth Neel has produced a gripping tale that will keep you captivated by blending flashbacks with present events of people in the film. The narrative will lead you to understand the motivations behind the characters' actions in the film.



Yash as Rocky Bhai: The actor who made KGF a hit with his sharp quips and unmatched swagger is one of the main reasons to see the sequel. In KGF Chapter 2, the actor carries the film on his shoulders and gives an even stronger performance.



Raveena Tandon as Prime Minister: Raveena Tandon returns to the spotlight as India's Prime Minister, caught amid the fight between Rocky Bhai and Adheera. Her actions and judgments directly influence Kolar Gold Fields' rule.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera: Sanjay Dutt has once again demonstrated his ability to play a merciless adversary. Sanjay Dutt has brought Adheera to life in KGF Chapter 2 after his triumph as a villain in Agneepath. Few films are remembered for their adversaries, but KGF has the potential to be one of them.

Cinematography: The settings, locales, costumes, and lighting are all near-perfect in Prashanth Neel's magnum opus. KGF Chapter 2 is a full-fledged entertainment bundle featuring cutting-edge motion-picture technology.