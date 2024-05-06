Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The Date and puja time for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is from 05:33am to 12:18pm on May 10. Check the Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat in your city.

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 
    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The Akshaya Tritiya celebration, commonly known as Akha Teej, will take place on May 10, 2024. The auspicious day is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha and is commemorated by important religious rites and activities such as gold purchase, which is said to bring wealth and success.

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date and Timings This Year
    The puja time for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is from 05:33 am to 12:18 pm on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 04:17 am on May 10 and ends at 02:50 am the next day. The opportunity to acquire gold begins at 04:17 am on May 9 and runs till the conclusion of Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

    Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya: Rituals
    Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. On this day, believers get up early and begin their day with a hole bath. Then they dress in yellow, which is considered an auspicious hue in Hinduism. They pray to the idol of Lord Vishnu. Vishnu Sahasranama and the Vishnu Chalisa are also chanted. 

    Akshaya Tritiya: Significance 
    On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Kuber received blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma, acquiring a new kingdom called Alkapuri. As a result, people acquire gold ornaments and properties in the name of Lord Kober since it is considered a holy day.  

    Also Read: Gold coins to Jewelry-7 items to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024 muhurat: City-specific data
    The particular hours for acquiring gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 differ somewhat between New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, according to astronomical estimations.

    Bengaluru 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

    Kolkata 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

    Ahmedabad 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

    Chandigarh 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

    Hyderabad 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

    Jaipur 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

    Mumbai 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

    Pune 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

    Chennai 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

    New Delhi 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

    Gurgaon 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

    Noida 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM

