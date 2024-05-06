Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story: 11 moments of true support and affection

Explore the heartwarming moments of love and support shared between cricketing icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, from cheering each other on in IPL matches to their adorable displays of affection.

Virat Kohli openly expresses his admiration for Anushka Sharma, calling her his lady luck and crediting her for being a constant source of inspiration in his life.

Cheering in IPL: Anushka Sharma is often spotted in the stands, cheering passionately for Virat Kohli and his team during IPL matches, showing unwavering support.

Enduring Love: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship has stood the test of time, evolving stronger with each passing day, setting a remarkable example of enduring love.

Defense Against Criticism: When Anushka Sharma faced unjust criticism and trolling for Virat Kohli's performance in T20 matches, he defended her vehemently, standing by her side against unwarranted scrutiny.

Mutual Support: Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen supporting and cheering for each other publicly, demonstrating their love and solidarity, whether it's on the field or in the stands

Strong social media presence: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli maintain a strong presence on social media, frequently sharing moments of their love and admiration for each other, captivating their fans with their genuine affection.

Inspiring Relationship: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the importance of mutual support, love, and understanding in a partnership.

Public Display of Affection: The couple never hesitates to show their love for each other in public, often engaging in adorable displays of affection, earning them the title of a power couple in the industry.

Family Bliss: With the arrival of their daughter Vamika and son Akaay Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bond has only grown stronger, as they navigate parenthood together, cherishing every moment as a family.

Reciprocal PDA: Their Instagram interactions are filled with love and admiration, as they openly reciprocate affection by posting sweet comments on each other's posts, further solidifying their bond.

Philanthropic Endeavors: Together, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli actively engage in philanthropy, using their platform and resources to support various social causes and make a positive impact in the community.