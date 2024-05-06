Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Happy at Manchester City': Pep Guardiola rules out Bayern Munich summer return

    Pep Guardiola puts an end to rumours of a potential return to Bayern Munich, affirming his commitment to Manchester City amid coaching speculation.

    Football No Bayern Comeback: Pep Guardiola firm on staying with Manchester City
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

    Speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola's potential return to Bayern Munich has been quashed by the Manchester City manager himself. Despite emerging as a surprising candidate for the Bundesliga club's coaching position following Thomas Tuchel's departure, Guardiola's representatives have categorically ruled out any such move. With a contract at the Etihad Stadium until summer 2025, Guardiola's commitment to Manchester City remains unwavering.

    "Pep has FC Bayern in his heart, but he does not want to leave Manchester City this summer," his representatives told Sky Germany. Emphasizing Guardiola's contentment at City and his contractual obligations, they firmly stated, "A return to FC Bayern is not an option." As Guardiola focuses on potentially securing his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City, speculation surrounding his future coaching endeavours continues to be put to rest.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
