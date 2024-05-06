Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more

    Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on Vaishakha's third day, honors Lord Vishnu and Parshuram. It's marked by gold purchases, temple rituals, and acts of charity, embodying prosperity and spiritual devotion

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 6, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Akshaya Tritiya, a revered Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Vaishakha month, holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and tradition. Commonly known as Akha Teej, it is cherished for its auspiciousness and association with prosperity and good fortune.

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more ATG

    Historical and Mythological Background

    Central to Akshaya Tritiya is its association with Lord Vishnu, the preserver in Hindu cosmology. According to Hindu mythology, the commencement of the Treta Yuga, the second epoch in Hindu cosmology, took place on this auspicious day. Additionally, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, renowned for his divine mission to uphold righteousness.

    The festival also intertwines with the narrative of Sage Vyasa initiating the narration of the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this day, signifying the transmission of timeless wisdom. Another legend speaks of the descent of the sacred river Ganges to Earth, enriching the day's significance with divine blessings.

    Date and Ritual Observance

    The observance of Akshaya Tritiya in 2024 aligns with the Puja Muhurat scheduled from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM on May 10, 2024. The Tritiya Tithi, spanning from 04:17 AM on May 10 to 02:50 AM on May 11, encapsulates the auspicious duration for performing rituals and ceremonies.

    Apart from its spiritual significance, Akshaya Tritiya is renowned for the tradition of purchasing gold, believed to symbolize enduring wealth and prosperity. The auspicious window for acquiring gold extends from 04:17 AM on May 9 to the conclusion of Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

    Rituals and Devotional Practices

    Devotees mark Akshaya Tritiya by offering prayers and performing elaborate rituals in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and other deities. Special pujas adorn the sanctuaries, evoking divine blessings and prosperity. Worship of Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, the epitome of abundance and fortune, is also prevalent during this festival.

    Furthermore, acts of charity and compassion hold immense significance on Akshaya Tritiya. Many devotees engage in philanthropic endeavors, such as donating to the needy and organizing food distribution programs for the underprivileged, embodying the spirit of selflessness and benevolence.

    In essence, Akshaya Tritiya transcends mere ritualistic observance, embodying profound spiritual significance and fostering a culture of generosity and piety among devotees.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day anr

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with friends RBA

    Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with friends

    cricket Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother osf

    Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA

    Women's Health: 5 Common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect

    Recent Stories

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 

    Indian men's and women's relay teams secure place for Paris Olympics 2024 osf

    Indian men's and women's relay teams secure place for Paris Olympics 2024

    Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World ATG

    Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    Lost your iPhone? Here's how you can locate your Apple gadget with Find My app gcw

    Lost your iPhone? Here's how you can locate your Apple gadget with Find My app

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon