When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more

Akshaya Tritiya, a revered Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Vaishakha month, holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and tradition. Commonly known as Akha Teej, it is cherished for its auspiciousness and association with prosperity and good fortune.

Historical and Mythological Background

Central to Akshaya Tritiya is its association with Lord Vishnu, the preserver in Hindu cosmology. According to Hindu mythology, the commencement of the Treta Yuga, the second epoch in Hindu cosmology, took place on this auspicious day. Additionally, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, renowned for his divine mission to uphold righteousness.

The festival also intertwines with the narrative of Sage Vyasa initiating the narration of the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this day, signifying the transmission of timeless wisdom. Another legend speaks of the descent of the sacred river Ganges to Earth, enriching the day's significance with divine blessings.

Date and Ritual Observance

The observance of Akshaya Tritiya in 2024 aligns with the Puja Muhurat scheduled from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM on May 10, 2024. The Tritiya Tithi, spanning from 04:17 AM on May 10 to 02:50 AM on May 11, encapsulates the auspicious duration for performing rituals and ceremonies.

Apart from its spiritual significance, Akshaya Tritiya is renowned for the tradition of purchasing gold, believed to symbolize enduring wealth and prosperity. The auspicious window for acquiring gold extends from 04:17 AM on May 9 to the conclusion of Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

Rituals and Devotional Practices

Devotees mark Akshaya Tritiya by offering prayers and performing elaborate rituals in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and other deities. Special pujas adorn the sanctuaries, evoking divine blessings and prosperity. Worship of Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, the epitome of abundance and fortune, is also prevalent during this festival.

Furthermore, acts of charity and compassion hold immense significance on Akshaya Tritiya. Many devotees engage in philanthropic endeavors, such as donating to the needy and organizing food distribution programs for the underprivileged, embodying the spirit of selflessness and benevolence.

In essence, Akshaya Tritiya transcends mere ritualistic observance, embodying profound spiritual significance and fostering a culture of generosity and piety among devotees.

