Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: SRH's remarkable recovery to set 1st innings total of 173 against MI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) displayed resilience and determination as they staged an impressive recovery to post a total of 173 against Mumbai Indians (MI). Despite facing challenges, SRH capitalized on a promising start and a spirited cameo from Pat Cummins to set a competitive target.

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH's remarkable recovery to set 1st innings total of173 against MI osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:57 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showcased a commendable recovery to set a total of 173, marking a notable turnaround despite initial challenges. While the score might not reach the soaring heights commonly witnessed in IPL matches, the pitch conditions were far from favourable for easy scoring. Opting to bat first, SRH made a promising start during the powerplay phase, with the opening partnership contributing a solid 56 runs. Although Abhishek Sharma faced difficulties, Travis Head's aggressive batting propelled the innings forward, benefiting from a couple of fortunate escapes – surviving being bowled off a no-ball and a dropped catch.

    However, the middle overs proved to be a struggle for SRH as Mumbai Indians (MI) tightened their grip with disciplined bowling. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla emerged as pivotal figures, each claiming three wickets and consistently disrupting SRH's momentum. By the 16th over, SRH found themselves at 125/7, facing the risk of a modest total. Nonetheless, a spirited cameo from Pat Cummins, scoring an unbeaten 35 off just 17 deliveries, ensured SRH finished on a competitive note.

    Looking ahead, SRH's bowling performance holds the key to their chances, especially considering the slightly two-paced nature of the pitch. With a total to defend, SRH remains optimistic about their prospects in the match.

    Also Read: Natasa Stankovic fashionable mom photos: Setting style trends while spending time with son Agastya Pandya

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Will India skip event in wake of terror threat? BCCI's stance revealed osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Will India skip event in wake of terror threat? BCCI's stance revealed

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Babar Azam reveals team has 'plan' to tackle star Indian batter Virat Kohli osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Babar Azam reveals team has 'plan' to tackle star Indian batter Virat Kohli

    cricket '100-200 zyada lelo par next IPL...': Fan's request for CSK legend Dhoni goes viral (WATCH) osf

    '100-200 zyada lelo par next IPL...': Fan's request for CSK legend Dhoni goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Inspired by daily life, Uganda announce their squad for event in style (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Inspired by daily life, Uganda announce their squad for event in style (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals battle in the playoff race osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals battle in the playoff race

    Recent Stories

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Will India skip event in wake of terror threat? BCCI's stance revealed osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Will India skip event in wake of terror threat? BCCI's stance revealed

    Entertainment Natasa Stankovic fashionable mom photos: Setting style trends while spending time with son Agastya Pandya osf

    Natasa Stankovic fashionable mom photos: Setting style trends while spending time with son Agastya Pandya

    Rahul Gandhi's video reignites debate on social inequality in education system (WATCH) AJR

    'Dalits fail if upper caste sets exam': Rahul Gandhi sparks fresh row over 'concept of merit' in India (WATCH)

    cricket Mayank Anurag Agarwal: Top 10 knocks by the forgotten Indian star osf

    Mayank Anurag Agarwal: Top 8 knocks by the forgotten Indian star

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommends NIA probe into AAP's alleged links with Khalistani groups; check details AJR

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommends NIA probe into AAP's alleged links with Khalistani groups; check details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon